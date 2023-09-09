HUNTINGTON — Mountain Health Network will host the following events and screenings for the community in September.
Through Friday, Sept. 29
Wellness Blood Profiles: During September, blood profiles, which include 29 different tests, such as glucose, cholesterol and calcium, are available for $25. Optional testing is available, with the purchase of a blood profile, for hemoglobin A1C and thyroid-stimulating hormone at an additional cost of $5 per test. A Vitamin D test or Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA) test can also be added to the profile for an additional $15. Lab work should be performed while fasting.
Location: HIMG, 5170 U.S. Route 60 East
Time: 7 a.m. to noon., Monday-Friday.
Mondays, Sept. 11, 18, 25; Oct. 2, 9, 16
Self-Compassion Therapy Group: This group is designed to reduce stress and build inner strength by helping attendees to accept themselves and uncover their own powerful inner resources. Private pay and insurance will be accepted. The group is free to Cabell Huntington Hospital (CHH) employees.
Location: CHH Counseling Center
Time: 5:30-6:30 p.m.
To register: 304-526-2049
Tuesday, Sept. 12
St. Mary’s Cancer Support Group: This free support group is open to patients with cancer, cancer survivors and their loved ones.
Location: St. Mary’s Conference Center, 2849 Fifth Ave.
Time: 5 p.m.
To register: 304-526-1357 or 304-526-8830
Wednesdays, Sept. 13, 20, 27
Walk-In Wednesday: Prospective job candidates are invited to participate in walk-in interviews for all clinical and non-clinical openings at St. Mary’s Medical Center, St. Mary’s Medical Management, HIMG and Scott Orthopedic Center. Applicants should bring a resume and may receive a conditional offer of employment the same day.
Locations: SMMC Human Resources (SMMC 4 West) and HIMG Front Desk
Time: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
More information: 304-526-8997
Free Foot Screenings: Free screenings include an exam, health education and giveaways for people with foot-related concerns or those having difficulty caring for their own feet. Screenings will be provided by registered nurses.
Location: St. Mary’s Wound and Hyperbaric Center, SMMC, ground floor
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
More information: 304-399-7450
Thursday, Sept. 14
Breast Cancer Support Group: This free support group is for patients with breast cancer, breast cancer survivors and their loved ones.
Location: Huntington’s Kitchen, 911 Third Ave., Huntington
Time: 5:30 p.m.
More information: 304-526-8221
Perinatal Bereavement Support Group: This group is dedicated to supporting parents who have experienced the loss of a child due to miscarriage, stillbirth or infant loss. Support group discussion and resources are focused on helping families cope with their loss. Registration is not required.
Location: Virtual. Visit www.cabellhuntington.org/connect/calendar and click on the event.
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Center for Surgical Weight Control Seminar: This free seminar with D. Blaine Nease, MD, is open to anyone interested in learning more about surgical weight control. Registration is required. Seating is limited and masks are required.
Location: Cabell Huntington Hospital 20th Street Professional Building, 1115 20th St., Huntington
Time: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
To register: 304-399-4118
Monday, Sept. 18
Sisters of HOPE Breast Cancer Support Group: This free support group is for patients with breast cancer, breast cancer survivors and their loved ones. Everyone is welcome, and no registration is required.
Location: Resource Room, Edwards Comprehensive Cancer Center, 1600 Medical Center Drive, Huntington
Time: 5:30 p.m.
More information: 304-526-2443
Wednesday, Sept. 20
Surgical Weight Loss Support Group: This free support group is for surgical weight loss patients and their loved ones. No registration is required.
Location: HIMG Community Room, 5170 U.S. Route 60 East, Huntington
Time: 5 p.m.
More information: 304-522-7600
Build a Breakfast Workshop: Learn how to make a nutritious breakfast with Registered Dietitian Meredith Wellman. Each child will leave with a full belly, tomorrow’s breakfast packed, improved kitchen confidence and more knowledge about nutrition. One adult is required to attend with child(ren). This class is free, but registration is required.
Location: Huntington’s Kitchen, 911 Third Ave., Huntington
Time: 6-7:30 p.m.
To register: 304-399-2275
Thursday, Sept. 21
Vascular Screenings: Screenings are available for peripheral vascular disease, carotid artery and abdominal aortic aneurysm. The cost is $45 for each test or $99 for all three tests. Cash, check or credit cards are accepted. Screenings are by appointment.
Location: Vascular Lab, St. Mary’s Regional Heart Institute, first floor
To schedule an appointment: 304-526-1492
Saturday, Sept. 23
Free Flu Shot Drive-Thru: Free Flu vaccines will be provided, in partnership with the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. The flu vaccine is available for adults 18 and older only and may not be given to those with a severe egg allergy.
Location: St. Mary’s Center for Education, 2853 Fifth Ave., Huntington (Please use 29th Street entrances)
Time: 8 a.m.-12 p.m.
More information: www.mountainhealthnetwork.org/flu
Free Flu Shot Drive-Thru: Free Flu vaccines will be provided, in partnership with the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. The flu vaccine is available for adults 18 and older only and may not be given to those with a severe egg allergy.
Location: St. Mary’s Family Care-Hurricane, 147 Willow Tree Way, Hurricane
Time: 8-11 a.m.
More information: www.mountainhealthnetwork.org/flu
Tuesday, Sept. 26
Breastfeeding 101: Techniques for successful breastfeeding are provided by a certified lactation consultant. While this class is free and open to nursing mothers, registration is requested.
Location: Virtual
Time: 6 to 8 p.m.
To register: 304-526-BABy (2229)
Wednesday, Sept. 27
American Red Cross Blood Drives: These blood drives are in response to the current blood donation shortage. Attendees are asked to bring a photo ID or donor card to the drive. Walk-ins are welcome. Register at RedCrossBlood.org
Location 1: Cabell Huntington Hospital, Private Dining Room 1, 2, 6; time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Location 2: St. Mary’s Regional Heart Institute Room 212; time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For the most up-to-date listing of community events and screenings, visit www.mountainhealthnetwork.org/community.