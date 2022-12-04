HUNTINGTON — As part of its commitment to the health and well-being of all it serves, Mountain Health Network will provide the following events and screenings for the community in December.
Saturday, Dec. 3
Childbirth class
Soon-to-be parents can learn the basics of what to expect from labor, delivery and their hospital stay following childbirth. This daylong class is offered free of charge, as a community service. However, registration is required.
Location: Cabell Huntington Hospital
Time: 9 a.m.
More information: 304-526-BABY (2229)
Monday, Dec. 5
Breastfeeding support group
Facilitated by a certified lactation consultant, this informal setting is a great way for new moms to exchange information and experiences about breastfeeding. As a community service, there is no cost and registration is not required.
Location: Hoops Family Children’s Hospital MOMS classroom, third floor
Time: 6 p.m.
More information: 304-526-BABY (2229)
Surgical weight control support group
This free support group is for surgical weight loss patients and their loved ones. This month’s topic is “Identifying Values and How to Set Realistic Goals,” hosted by Janet Wolcott, PharmD, certified life coach. Registration is required.
Location: Cabell Huntington Hospital 20th Street Professional Building, 1115 20th St.
Time: 6 to 7 p.m.
To register: 304-399-4129
Wednesday, Dec. 7
Center for Surgical Weight Control webinar
This free webinar with Semeret Munie, MD, is open to anyone interested in learning more about surgical weight control. Registration is required.
Location: Virtual
Time: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
To register: 304-399-4118
Wednesday, Dec. 7, 14, 21, 28
Free foot screenings
Free screenings include an exam, health education and giveaways for people with foot-related concerns or those having difficulty caring for their own feet. Screenings will be provided by registered nurses.
Location: St. Mary’s Wound and Hyperbaric Center, St. Mary’s Medical Center, ground floor
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
More information: 304-399-7450
Thursday, Dec. 8
Stop the Bleed virtual training course
This course teaches techniques to help someone act quickly and effectively to control life-threatening bleeding in an emergency.
Location: Virtual
Time: 10 a.m. To register: trauma@chhi.org or 304-526-2239
Perinatal bereavement support group
This group is dedicated to supporting parents who have experienced the loss of a child due to miscarriage, stillbirth or infant loss. Support group discussion and resources are focused on helping families cope with their loss. Registration is not required.
Location: Virtual. Visit www.cabellhuntington.org/connect/calendar and click on the event.
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Center for Surgical Weight Control Seminar
This free seminar with D. Blaine Nease, MD, is open to anyone interested in learning more about surgical weight control. Registration is required and masks must be worn.
Location: Cabell Huntington Hospital 20th Street Professional Building, 1115 20th St., Huntington
Time: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
To register: 304-399-4118
Breast Cancer Support Group
This free support group is for patients with breast cancer, breast cancer survivors and their loved ones.
Location: St. Mary’s Conference Center, 2849 5th Ave.
Time: 5:30 p.m.
More information: 304-526-8221
Friday, Dec. 9
Heart to Heart support group
This free support group is open to anyone with a heart condition and anyone who has had a heart procedure or surgery, including stents.
Location: St. Mary’s Regional Heart Institute, Room 204
Time: Noon to 1 p.m.
To register: 304-526-1645
Monday, Dec. 12
St. Mary’s Center for Education new student open house
Faculty and representatives from the St. Mary’s Schools of Nursing, Respiratory Care and Medical Imaging will present information regarding the three schools, as well as provide tours of the facility. Representatives from Mountwest Community & Technical College will also be on hand to share information about the college. The event is open to high school students, current JumpStart students, parents/guardians and anyone interested in the programs at the CFE.
Location: St. Mary’s Center for Education, 2853 5th Ave., Huntington
Time: 5:30 p.m.
For more information: 304-526-1416
Tuesday, Dec. 13
St. Mary’s cancer support group
This free support group is open to patients with cancer, cancer survivors and their loved ones. This month will be a holiday gathering with Christmas cookie decorating, a cookie exchange and holiday music.
Location: St. Mary’s Conference Center, 2849 5th Ave.
Time: 5 p.m.
To register: 304-526-1357 or 304-526-8830
Healthy Meals in 30 Minutes
This class will share how to prepare quick, healthy meals during the hectic holiday season. The class is limited to 16 participants age 15 and older. The cost is $25 per person. Registration is required.
Location: Huntington’s Kitchen, 911 3rd Ave., Huntington
Time: 6 to 8 p.m. To register: 304-522-0887 or www.huntingtons-kitchen.org
Thursday, Dec. 15
Vascular screenings
Screenings are available for peripheral vascular disease, carotid artery and abdominal aortic aneurysm. The cost is $45 for each test or $99 for all three tests. Cash, check or credit cards are accepted. Screenings are by appointment.
Location: Vascular Lab, St. Mary’s Regional Heart Institute, first floor
To schedule an appointment: 304-526-1492
Monday, Dec. 19
Sisters of HOPE breast cancer support group
This free support group is for patients with breast cancer, breast cancer survivors and their loved ones. Everyone is welcome, and no RSVP is required. Refreshments will be served.
Location: Resource Room, Edwards Comprehensive Cancer Center, 1600 Medical Center Drive, Huntington
Time: 5:30 p.m.
More information: 304-526-2443
Tuesday, Dec. 20
Making the Most of Holiday Leftovers
This class will share how to prepare healthy meals from your holiday dinner leftovers. The class is limited to 16 participants age 15 and older. The cost is $25 per person. Registration is required.
Location: Huntington’s Kitchen, 911 3rd Ave., Huntington
Time: 6 to 8 p.m.
To register: 304-522-0887 or www.huntingtons-kitchen.org
Wednesday, Dec. 21
Surgical weight loss support group
This free support group is for surgical weight loss patients and their loved ones. Everyone is welcome, and no RSVP is required.
Location: HIMG Community Room, 5170 U.S. 60 East, Huntington
Time: 5 p.m.
More information: 304-522-7600
Tuesday, Dec. 27
Breastfeeding 101
Techniques for successful breastfeeding are provided by a certified lactation consultant.
While this class is free and open to nursing mothers, registration is requested.
Location: Virtual
Time: 6 to 8 p.m.
To register: 304-526-BABY (2229)
Wednesday, Dec. 28
American Red Cross blood drive
This blood drive is in response to the current blood donation shortage. Attendees are asked to bring a photo ID or donor card to the drive. Walk-ins are welcome.
Location: Cabell Huntington Hospital, Private Dining Rooms 1, 2 and 6
Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
To register: RedCrossBlood.org
For the most up-to-date listing of community events and screenings, visit www.mountainhealthnetwork.org/community.