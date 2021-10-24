HUNTINGTON — Mountain Health Network and the community are painting the area pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month, an annual campaign to raise awareness about the impact of breast cancer.
Local businesses are encouraged to Paint the Town Pink by decorating their storefronts or buildings with pink lights, breast cancer awareness slogans or support the cause in their own way. Community members were also asked to wear pink Oct. 22 as part of the MHN Pink Out!
Tim Martin, chief operating officer, Cabell Huntington Hospital, is serving as a Real Men Wear Pink ambassador and will wear pink throughout the month as he works to raise funds for the American Cancer Society. To learn more about the campaign, visit www.mountainhealthnetwork.org.
“Breast cancer is the most common cancer in American women, except for skin cancers, and the second leading cause of cancer deaths,” Martin said. “One in eight women will develop breast cancer in her lifetime, so it’s extremely important to raise awareness of the disease and the importance of early detection.”
During the month of October, St. Mary’s Breast Center is offering free mammograms for uninsured and underinsured women who meet certain income guidelines. These mammograms will be paid for through the St. Mary’s Pink Ribbon Fund, a fund of the St. Mary’s Medical Center Foundation. For more information on how to qualify for a free mammogram, and/or to schedule an appointment, call St. Mary’s Breast Center at 304-526-8221.
Other activities include:
Oct. 22: MHN Pink Out!
Community members and employees at all MHN facilities were encouraged to wear pink to raise awareness of the impact of breast cancer and to support those who are dealing with the disease. T-shirts were available in the gift shops at both Cabell Huntington Hospital and St. Mary’s Medical Center. Community members were asked to share photos to MHN social media accounts by using #MHNPinkOut on their posts.
Oct. 27: Free breast cancer screening
Attendees will receive a free clinical breast exam and a coupon for a discounted mammogram. Screenings are by appointment only at St. Mary’s Breast Center from 1 to 4 p.m. To schedule, call 304-526-1492.
