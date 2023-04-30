The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Dr. Kevin Yingling, left, presents a donation from Mountain Health Network to Dr. Peter Chirico, right, a member of the Marshall Artists Series board of directors; also pictured are Angela Jones, Marshall Artists Series marketing director, and MU student employees on Tuesday, April 4.

 Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Mountain Health Network donated $45,000 to the Marshall Artists Series earlier this month.

The Marshall Artist Series has hosted national talent in Huntington since 1936 and books a season of performances at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center each year. Acts brought in by the series over the years include Taylor Swift, John Legend, Smokey Robinson and Jay Leno.

