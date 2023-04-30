Dr. Kevin Yingling, left, presents a donation from Mountain Health Network to Dr. Peter Chirico, right, a member of the Marshall Artists Series board of directors; also pictured are Angela Jones, Marshall Artists Series marketing director, and MU student employees on Tuesday, April 4.
HUNTINGTON — Mountain Health Network donated $45,000 to the Marshall Artists Series earlier this month.
The Marshall Artist Series has hosted national talent in Huntington since 1936 and books a season of performances at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center each year. Acts brought in by the series over the years include Taylor Swift, John Legend, Smokey Robinson and Jay Leno.
“Huntington is incredibly fortunate to have this caliber of professional, diverse cultural events each season to enrich our community,” said Dr. Kevin Yingling, CEO of Mountain Health Network.
The artist’s series also offers free educational outreach events to school children across the state, which Yingling said he is proud to support.
“These experiences provide our youth with exposure to a world beyond their own that will make a lasting difference in their lives,” Yingling said.
