HUNTINGTON — As part of National Donate Life Month, Cabell Huntington Hospital, St. Mary’s Medical Center and Pleasant Valley Hospital, members of Mountain Health Network, observed National Donate Life Blue and Green Day, Friday, April 14, when everyone was encouraged to wear blue and green and engage in sharing the Donate Life message.

CHH and SMMC, along with their partner, Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates, raised the Donate Life flag at the hospitals after brief ceremonies. At the CHH ceremony, Tony and Michelle Hayes shared their story of how organ donation changed their lives. Michelle is a living donor, who donated her kidney to her husband, Tony. At the SMMC ceremony, heart transplant recipient Chris Foo shared how an organ donor saved his life, allowing him to go from an inactive lifestyle to doing CrossFit daily and running half-marathons.

