HUNTINGTON — As part of National Donate Life Month, Cabell Huntington Hospital, St. Mary’s Medical Center and Pleasant Valley Hospital, members of Mountain Health Network, observed National Donate Life Blue and Green Day, Friday, April 14, when everyone was encouraged to wear blue and green and engage in sharing the Donate Life message.
CHH and SMMC, along with their partner, Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates, raised the Donate Life flag at the hospitals after brief ceremonies. At the CHH ceremony, Tony and Michelle Hayes shared their story of how organ donation changed their lives. Michelle is a living donor, who donated her kidney to her husband, Tony. At the SMMC ceremony, heart transplant recipient Chris Foo shared how an organ donor saved his life, allowing him to go from an inactive lifestyle to doing CrossFit daily and running half-marathons.
PVH, which partners with the Center for Organ Recovery and Education, celebrated the day with employees dressing in blue and green and gathering for a special photo.
National Donate Life Month is dedicated to encouraging individuals to register as organ, eye and tissue donors and to celebrate those who saved lives through the gift of donation.
CHH and SMMC will also have private memorial services during the month to honor donors and their families.
According to KODA, every 10 minutes, someone is added to the national transplant waiting list. On average, 20 people die every day while waiting for a transplant. Just one donor can save up to eight lives.
