HUNTINGTON — Cabell Huntington Hospital and St. Mary’s Medical Center, members of Mountain Health Network, are offering preventive lab screenings to the community, by appointment only, in May.
Low-cost wellness blood profile screenings can be scheduled Monday-Friday 7-10 a.m., May 4 through May 28.
Blood profiles include 29 different tests, such as glucose, cholesterol and calcium for $25. Optional testing is available with the purchase of a blood profile for hemoglobin A1C and thyroid-stimulating hormone at an additional cost of $5 per test, and Vitamin D testing for an additional $15 per test. Lab work should be performed while fasting.
There will be four locations providing profiles:
- CHH Lab, 20th Street Professional Building, 1115 20th Street, Huntington.
- SMMC Conference Center, 2849 Fifth Ave., Huntington
- HIMG, 5170 U.S. 60 East, Huntington
- SMMC Ironton Campus, 1408 Campbell Drive, Ironton
To comply with COVID-19 guidelines, appointments are required. To schedule an appointment, call 304-526-1056. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed.