HUNTINGTON — Since 1954, a special week has been set aside to honor the nursing profession. While National Nurses Week will be recognized May 6-12, celebrations across the nation will be put on hold due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Mountain Health Network is asking the community to join in recognizing nurses during this celebratory week by submitting photos of nurses to be included in a video that will be shared on Mountain Health Network’s websites and social media on May 12.
“Nurses fill vital roles throughout the health care industry from bedside care to physician offices and outreach and education,” said Regina Campbell, chief nursing officer for Mountain Health Network. “Regardless of their roles, nurses are committed to patient care and it is important that we let them know how appreciated they are, especially during this unprecedented time.
We are asking family, friends and nurses who want to participate to share photos for this project as a way to celebrate the profession with our community.”
To submit a photo, send a .JPEG with a resolution of 72 DPI or greater and the following information:
- Name of the nurse
- Year the nurse began in his/her profession
- Where the nurse is employed (or where they retired from)
- Person submitting the photo’s name and phone number
- A one-sentence message to the nurse
All submissions can be emailed to shawn.jordan@chhi.org. Use “Nurses Week” in the subject line of the email. For more information, call 304-399-6742.