HUNTINGTON — To raise awareness about the impact of breast cancer and the importance of early detection, Mountain Health Network invites local businesses and the community to Paint the Town Pink during October, which is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
For the third year, MHN is asking area businesses to decorate their store fronts or buildings with pink lights, breast cancer awareness slogans or be creative and support breast cancer awareness in their own way.
Also during October, women are encouraged to schedule their annual mammogram. The Cancer Centers of MHN recommend women receive a mammogram each year, beginning at age 40. If a woman has a close relative who had breast cancer, she should begin her annual mammograms 10 years prior to the age of diagnosis. For uninsured and underinsured women who meet certain income guidelines, funding is available to cover all or part of the cost of a mammogram through the Good Samaritan and Pink Ribbon funds of the Cabell Huntington Hospital and St. Mary’s Medical Center foundations.
Additional breast cancer activities are listed below.
Wednesday, Oct. 12
Free Breast Screening
Attendees will receive a free clinical breast exam and a coupon for a discounted mammogram. Screenings are by appointment only.
To schedule: 304-526-1492
Location: St. Mary’s Breast Center
Time: 1-4 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 13
Breast Cancer Support Group
A free support group for patients with breast cancer, breast cancer survivors and their loved ones. Registration is required.
To register: 304-526-8221
Location: St. Mary’s Conference Center, 2849 5th Ave.
Time: 5:30 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 17
Sisters of Hope Breast Cancer Support Group
A free support group for patients with breast cancer. Registration is required.
To register: 304-526-2443
Location: Edwards Comprehensive Cancer Center Resource Room
Time: 5:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 21
MHN collaborative breast cancer symposium
A conference for health care professionals to provide information and education on the care of breast cancer patients. The symposium is free for MHN and Marshall Health employees and $35 for all other providers. Lunch will be provided.
To register or for more information: 304-526-2440 or 304-526-2271
Location: St. Mary’s Conference Center
Time: 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 23
Breast cancer survivor reunion
A free event for breast cancer survivors and their supportive family members and friends. Survivors Nika Hettlinger, DDS, and Amber Kitchen will be the guest speakers.
For more information: 304-526-8221
Location: St. Mary’s Conference Center, 2849 5th Ave.
Time: 2-4 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 28
Free breast and cervical cancer screening event
Attendees will receive a free clinical breast exam and pap smear. Screenings are by appointment only.
To schedule: 304-526-2440
Time: Noon to 4 p.m.
Location: Edwards Comprehensive Cancer Center Breast Center (ground floor)
