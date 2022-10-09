The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Katie Engo, from left, Pagett Dusic and Lindsay Lee attend Paint the Town Pink in 2019 in downtown Huntington.

 Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — To raise awareness about the impact of breast cancer and the importance of early detection, Mountain Health Network invites local businesses and the community to Paint the Town Pink during October, which is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

For the third year, MHN is asking area businesses to decorate their store fronts or buildings with pink lights, breast cancer awareness slogans or be creative and support breast cancer awareness in their own way.

