HUNTINGTON — If you are looking for something familiar yet different, take a look at Mountain Mama’s Kitchen, a new restaurant that serves both hot dogs and chili cheese fries alongside oxtail stew and Jamaican pork ribs.
The new restaurant near the Guyandotte neighborhood in Huntington is owned by Charleston native Ashley Burgess, who has infused the location with an eclectic mix of hillbilly aesthetics and New Age philosophy.
“I have worked in the restaurant business for about 15 years now,” Burgess said. “I followed and found this place. I started work on this place pre-COVID in November in 2019. It took us about two years to get open, and we finally opened in mid-December 2021.”
Burgess said the restaurant was an empty space before it opened.
“I also have a lot of mindful posts decorating as you go to the counter. I’m very spiritual, and I practice energetic alignment. So I am running my business on that,” Burgess said. “We cook with intention. We put a lot of energy, love and work on our food. We bless everything that comes out of here.
“I put all of the stuff that I make and all of my friends love (on the menu),” Burgess continued. “I cook with more of a soul food-style when I’m at home. When I was working through the remodeling, I met a friend who cooks Jamaican food. So we took the things we liked and made a menu of it.”
Burgess said the restaurant also offers specials.
“We do a chef’s choice every day,” Burgess said. “We often do a seafood boil on Sundays. It has crab, shrimp, roasted potatoes, corn, boiled eggs and sausage. We have a secret sauce that we use on it. We’ve also done jerk chicken phillies and a ‘chop cheese’ sandwich, which is sort of like a hamburger chopped up and served on a sub roll. Our cornbread is awesome. People (love) our oxtail. Our fried fish is awesome, and so are our fried wings.”
Customers looking to grab a quick lunch can enjoy a beef hot dog ($2.25) or a Jerk Chicken Sandwich ($4.99) served with sweet or hot sauce. Appetizers include Chili Cheese Fries ($3.49 small, $6.49) and Onion Rings ($3.49). There are also dinner plates served with your choice of sides such as Cabbage, Baked Macaroni & Cheese, Sweet Potatoes and Jamaican Rice & Peas. Dinners include a Wing Dinner ($12), Jerk Chicken ($12.50), Jerk Pork Rib ($15) and Oxtail Alfredo Pasta ($17.50).
Mountain Mama’s Kitchen is located at 201 Main St. in Huntington. It is open from noon until 8 p.m. Thursday through Monday. It is closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Cash, Apple Pay and all major credit cards are accepted. Delivery is available on Grubhub and DoorDash.
For more information or carry-out orders, call 681-888-5369. For daily specials, visit https://www.facebook.com/mountainmamaskitchen/.