CHARLESTON — “Mountain Stage” has announced plans for its 1,000th episode (Oct. 9) and its upcoming 39th anniversary show (Dec. 18).
Both performances will take place at the Culture Center Theater at the Capitol Complex in Charleston.
Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%..
Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: July 30, 2022 @ 8:03 pm
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
CHARLESTON — “Mountain Stage” has announced plans for its 1,000th episode (Oct. 9) and its upcoming 39th anniversary show (Dec. 18).
Both performances will take place at the Culture Center Theater at the Capitol Complex in Charleston.
The show’s 1,000th episode will feature a special duo performance by slide guitar phenom Sonny Landreth and Austin’s “Sweetheart of the Steel Guitar,” Cindy Cashdollar. Also on the bill are singer/songwriters Parker Millsap and Lucy Kaplansky, and emerging Americana artists Caleb Caudle and The Paranoid Style.
Grammy winner Bela Fleck will bring his “My Bluegrass Heart Tour” to the Dec. 18 anniversary show, with more artists expected to be added over the coming weeks.
Details for both shows, including ticket prices, can be found at www.mountainstage.org.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.