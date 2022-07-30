The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Bela Fleck

Bela Fleck headlines “Mountain Stage’s” 39th anniversary show Dec. 18.

 Submitted photo

CHARLESTON — “Mountain Stage” has announced plans for its 1,000th episode (Oct. 9) and its upcoming 39th anniversary show (Dec. 18).

Both performances will take place at the Culture Center Theater at the Capitol Complex in Charleston.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you