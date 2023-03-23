The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Music lovers around the world get a dose of West Virginia culture from the weekly public radio show “Mountain Stage.” Usually recorded live in Charleston, the program once a year heads an hour west to present and capture an episode here in Huntington, and that yearly visit is now upon us.

Presented as part of the Marshall Artist Series, “Mountain Stage” comes to the historic Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m. Sunday, March 26. The musical guests for the live taping of this weekend’s radio show, which will be broadcast later this year, include the Celtic sounds of The High Kings, folk music legend Tom Paxton, the songwriting duo known as The DonJuans, the Grammy Award-nominated song stylist Catherine Russell, and the rising West Virginia-based band Kindred Valley.

