Jazz singer Catherine Russell will perform at the live taping of “Mountain Stage,” a Marshall Artists Series presentation, at 7 p.m. on Sunday, March 26, at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center in Huntington.
Jason Adams | Mountain Stage
Country music superstar Kathy Mattea, born and raised in West Virginia, is the host of the live tapings of the public radio show “Mountain Stage.”
Courtesy of Mountain Stage
Christopher Morris | Mountain Stage
6+-+Alone+Together+Album+Photoshoot.jpg
Courtesy of catherinerussell.net
The DonJuans will perform at the live taping of "Mountain Stage," a Marshall Artists Series presentation, at 7 p.m. on Sunday, March 26, at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center in Huntington.
Courtesy of The DonJuans
The High Kings will perform at the live taping of "Mountain Stage," a Marshall Artists Series presentation, at 7 p.m. on Sunday, March 26, at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Music lovers around the world get a dose of West Virginia culture from the weekly public radio show “Mountain Stage.” Usually recorded live in Charleston, the program once a year heads an hour west to present and capture an episode here in Huntington, and that yearly visit is now upon us.
Presented as part of the Marshall Artist Series, “Mountain Stage” comes to the historic Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m. Sunday, March 26. The musical guests for the live taping of this weekend’s radio show, which will be broadcast later this year, include the Celtic sounds of The High Kings, folk music legend Tom Paxton, the songwriting duo known as The DonJuans, the Grammy Award-nominated song stylist Catherine Russell, and the rising West Virginia-based band Kindred Valley.
The host of “Mountain Stage” is Kathy Mattea, a hometown girl who went to Nashville to make it big, then returned to serve her beloved Mountain State.
Mattea grew up in nearby Cross Lanes, West Virginia, located between Huntington and Charleston. Both of her grandfathers were coal miners and her dad worked at one of the many chemical plants found along the Kanawha River.
In her late teens, Mattea enrolled at West Virginia University. While in college, however, Mattea and her musical friends recorded some demos and sent them out to a few record companies in Nashville. All they got back were the usual form letters rejecting the songs, but on two of the letters were some hand-written notes praising the lead singer of the group.
Mattea took that positive feedback and ran with it, moving to Nashville and giving herself five years to make it.
Eventually, in Nashville, Mattea became a country music star, with her recordings winning two Grammy Awards and multiple Country Music Association and Academy of Country Music awards.
Mattea’s West Virginia roots and upbringing, however, never left her. Later in her career, she recorded the albums “Coal” and “Calling Me Home,” which reflected and paid tribute to her Appalachian roots.
Then, when the long-time host of Mountain Stage Larry Groce decided to retire, an effort was started to find his replacement, and Mattea was on that list.
“It was a very organic and interesting process,” said Mattea. “I was playing at the Birchmere venue in Washington, D.C., which is a legendary club that has been around for years as a listening room, and one night Andy Ridenour came out to see us perform. Andy is one of the original executive producers and founders of ‘Mountain Stage,’ and we’ve known each other for years. At my concert, he was talking about someone guest hosting the radio show. I said, ‘Oh, that sounds like fun. But, you’ve never asked me to be a guest host.’ He said, ‘Would you want to do it?’ I said, ‘Yes, it really does sound like fun.’
“So then, I went in, and guest hosted an episode of ‘Mountain Stage’ and they said, ‘We’ve had a lot of wonderful guest hosts, but nobody quite gets it like you do, with you having grown up here.’ I went back ever so often to guest host again. Then, after a while they said, ‘Larry wants to retire and we need to find somebody to take over. How do you feel about it?’”
Guest hosting a radio show is one thing, but becoming a regular host of such an endeavor while still having a recording and touring career is a whole other matter. Mattea had a big decision to make.
“My first thought was, ‘There is no way I can do this,’” said Mattea. “I just kind of chewed on it for a while and then I thought, ‘Well, you know, this job checks every box of what I think is important in the world, as in West Virginia culture, it is a West Virginia institution, the radio show supports musicians both well-known and obscure while promoting live music and spreading the word about important artists.’ I thought, ‘I may need to say yes.’ Yes, it is a lot of work, but I do have to say that being the facilitator of something with that many moving parts is very satisfying. The only thing you do is love on musicians. That is what my job is, and I’m in my 60s now, and suddenly it’s not all about me. It is about something bigger than me.”
Another aspect of Mattea’s role as host of ‘Mountain Stage’ is to showcase the real aspects of West Virginia hospitality when greeting guest musicians from other parts of the world. That will be true this week, only with the fine folks of Huntington being the ones who bring the welcoming groove to the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center.
“This is going to be a great show,” said Mattea. “On the program will be Catherine Russell, who is a New York City-based jazz singer. Her dad was Louie Armstrong’s long-time band leader, and her mother Carline Ray was also a singer, so she comes from this blue-blood jazz pedigree. Catherine also started out as a backup singer for Steely Dan and David Bowie.”
One special guest at Sunday’s “Mountain Stage” will be Huntington’s own Kindred Valley, an indie folk group that formed at Marshall University just three years ago.
The show’s bill also features The High Kings, who are a group that sings Irish ballads and more. As for The DonJuans, they have a truly unique connection to host Mattea.
“The DonJuans are made up of Don Henry and my husband Jon Vezner, and they are both songwriters who wrote ‘Where’ve You Been,’ which was my biggest hit in 1989,” said Mattea. “One year, we were all teaching at the Swannanoa Gathering music workshops in North Carolina and Tom Paxton was there as well, and Tom and Don and Jon started jamming together and Tom said, ‘You guys have to go out on the road with me.’ So, for the last five years or so, The DonJuans will open shows for Tom and then back him up for the rest of the night.”
That brings us to Tom Paxton, who is one of the last folk music stars to still tour and make music.
“Tom Paxton really is a legend and over the years, I’ve got to know him well and he is like a family member to me, so to get to present him to the world and say, ‘Here is a little thumbnail sketch of what he has done during his career,’ is very special,” said Mattea. “I mean, Tom just had Dolly Parton record one of his cuts. He told us a few years ago, ‘I just got a call from somebody and they uncovered some old demo of mine and now the song is going to be the soundtrack of an American Express commercial.’ It happens to him all of the time, as he just has this catalog of music that is vast. Tom is 85 years old now, and he has more energy than a lot of people out there. He wrote about 150 songs during the lockdown. He was on Zoom calls with folks writing songs almost every day. It is all he wants to do, and he is a true inspiration.”
