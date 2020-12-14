HUNTINGTON — In 2021, Huntington is turning 150 years old, and one event will bring its own blend of Appalachian spirit to the city.
The NPR international live radio program Mountain Stage, in conjunction with Marshall Artists Series and the City of Huntington, will host a sesquicentennial-themed concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 16, 2021.
The rain-or-shine event will take place at Joan C. Edwards Stadium, and all local, state and federal safety guidelines will be followed.
General admission tickets are $60, with fees and taxes included in the price. Tickets will be available to the general public in early 2021, and performing artists will be announced at a later date.
“The Marshall Artists Series is honored to be part of Huntington’s 150th Anniversary celebration,” said Penny Watkins, executive director of Marshall Artists Series, in a news release. “As an 84-year-old entity at Marshall University, our history is intertwined with Huntington’s history, and we are proud to be a part of that legacy.”
This event is in memory of Frank E. Hanshaw Jr. and is sponsored by Mountain Health Network and AT&T, in addition to WSAZ Newschannel 3, iHeartMedia and The Herald-Dispatch.
“We are thrilled to partner with Mountain Stage and the Marshall Artists Series as we celebrate a benchmark year in our community’s history,” Mayor Steve Williams said in the release. “Mountain Stage has always delivered a quality product that features musical performers who reflect our innovative and imaginative spirit in West Virginia and especially here in Huntington.
"There will be no better time for Huntington to be cast in the world spotlight than during our 150th anniversary year.”
Huntington’s 150th Anniversary activities are spearheaded by a committee of community members, and will highlight Huntington’s past, present and future. To learn more about Huntington’s sesquicentennial, visit www.cityofhuntington.com/huntington150.