Kennedy Center
The Kennedy Center is seen on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, in Washington.

 AP file photo

CHARLESTON — Mountain Stage will be taking its show on the road to the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 24.

The performance was announced as part of the Kennedy’s Center upcoming 50th anniversary 2021-22 season. Other acts set to perform during the season include comedians John Oliver and Patton Oswalt and musical acts The Roots and Christian McBride.

Guest hosted by Kathy Mattea, the Mountain Stage show will feature West Virginia’s Tim O’Brien with Jan Fabricius, along with Asleep at the Wheel, singer/songwriter Carsie Blanton and others.

Tickets range from $29 to $99. Presale for Mountain Stage members begins Thursday. Tickets for the general public go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

For information, visit www.mountainstage.org.

