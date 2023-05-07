RIPLEY, W.Va. — The Mountain State Art & Craft Fair is seeking vendors for this year’s event, which is open to makers of all handmade fine arts and crafts.
The fair will be held June 30 through July 2 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, at the Cedar Lakes Conference Center near Ripley, West Virginia.
All artisans must go through a jurying process to maintain the high quality of the items offered at the fair. All work must be an original concept designed and executed by the artist in attendance. Commercial kits, molds, patterns, plans or prefabricated pieces are not allowed. Nor are so-called “buy/sell” vendors.
The fair is back for its 61st year and promises the same great setting, food, events and artistry that made it a WV Living Magazine “Best of West Virginia” selection in 2022. Admission costs $5. Children younger than 12 get in free. Acres of free parking is available.
More information is available online at www.msacf.com, by phone at 304-372-FAIR (3247) or by email at msacf@outlook.com. Information about the Mountain State Art & Craft Fair also can be found on numerous social media channels.
