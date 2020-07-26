CHARLESTON — Mountain State Oral and Facial Surgery’s (MSOFS) nine offices will collect nonperishable canned foods starting Monday, July 27, through Aug. 28 to be donated to local food banks.
Jack Krajekian, DMD, a MSOFS partner, invites patients and the general public to drop off canned foods (soup, chili, stews, canned meat or tuna, assorted vegetables and beans) at any of its offices throughout West Virginia and Ashland. He said Mountain State Oral and Facial Surgery will match donations by purchasing an equal number of canned goods to double the effort to meet local food needs.
“Many families are facing difficult times with the adverse health and economic impacts of coronavirus,” Krajekian said. “We want to help our neighbors in need as well as restock food banks that are facing greater demands this year.”
Mountain State Oral and Facial Surgery offices are located throughout the region, including:
- Lexington Avenue, Suite 120, Ashland.
- 3135 16th Street Road, Suite 20, Huntington.
- 100 Prestige Park Drive, Hurricane.
The canned food will be donated to the following area food banks: Beckley Dream Center INCDBA Fishes and Loaves, Beckley; Tender Mercies Ministries, Princeton; Huntington City Mission, Huntington; Thrive Community Empowerment Center, Parkersburg; Hillcrest-Bruce Mission, Ashland; A More Excellent Way Ministries, Charleston and Kanawha City; and Christian Community Cupboard, Hurricane.