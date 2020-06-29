HUNTINGTON — The date for the Broadway musical "Waitress," postponed to Thursday, Nov. 19, has been moved again to 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 15, to ensure the safety of theater employees, audiences, and those involved with the show.
The new date will be designed to comply with all state and federal guidelines regarding social distancing.
According to the Marshall Artists Series, these changes will reduce capacity of the theater to less than half its current capacity, which means seat changes will be necessary.
"Waitress," originally set to take place April 27, 2020, as part of the 2019-20 Marshall Artists Series, now will be a special event and will not be a part of the 2020-21 season.
“We know patrons have been excited to see 'Waitress,'" said Penny Watkins, executive director of the Marshall Artists Series, in a news release. “We are happy to still have the opportunity to present this wonderful show at the beautiful Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center in a safe and socially distanced capacity.”
Season ticket patrons who are currently holding tickets to "Waitress" for the Nov. 19 date must call the Marshall Artists Series office at 304-696-3326.
Individual ticket buyers to "Waitress" will be issued a full refund at the original point of purchase. Tickets purchased online via Ticketmaster will automatically be refunded. Tickets purchased through the Marshall Artists Series will be refunded via method of ticket purchase. Marshall Artists Series refunds will be made within 30 days. For more information, call 304-696-3326.
The new on-sale date for individual ticket buyers for "Waitress" will be announced at a later date, and sales will be made by phone or online only. Ticket prices will be $98.42, $81.97, $71 or $64.42.
Inspired by the beloved film, "Waitress" tells the story of Jenna, an expert pie maker who dreams of a way out of her small town. A baking contest and the town’s new doctor may offer her a fresh start, but Jenna must summon the strength to rebuild her own life.
"Waitress" is sponsored by Northstar Anesthesia, Dr. David & Mrs. Sharon Denning, Dr. Jeff & Mrs. Brooke Leaberry, iHeart Radio, WSAZ, The Herald-Dispatch and the Marshall Artists Series.