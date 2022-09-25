The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20200821-mucl-covermaybe-01.jpg

Marshall University’s Huntington campus

 Courtesy of Marshall University

HUNTINGTON — The Marshall University Department of Mathematics will host the 4th International Conference on Statistical Distributions and Applications from Thursday-Saturday, Oct. 13-15, at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in downtown Huntington, according to a news release.

This international conference happens every three years, providing a platform for statisticians, data scientists and mathematicians in both research and applied domains an opportunity to share and discuss recent advances in statistical distributions and their application to real-life situations.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you