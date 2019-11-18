HUNTINGTON — The Marshall University School of Music will present MU Jazz Ensemble I in concert at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, in Smith Recital Hall. Following its concert featuring music from Blue Note records, MU Jazz Ensemble I, the premier large jazz ensemble of Marshall’s Jazz Studies program, will perform an eclectic mix of contemporary and classic jazz. The concert is free and open to the public, with sponsorship by the School of Music in the College of Arts and Media. Free parking is available after 7 p.m. on campus.
MU Jazz Ensemble I to perform Nov. 20
