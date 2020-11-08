HUNTINGTON — Marshall University’s Lifelong Learning Program will present a Tuesday Talk on Zoom from 10:30 a.m. to noon Nov. 10.
The presentation will be on the new Bill Noe Flight School at MU. The Flight School will offer a four-year degree while training the next generation of commercial and airline pilots. Construction started on the new training facility and hangar at Yeager airport in August 2020 with plans to start the inaugural class in August 2021. Bryan Branham will be the director and chief flight instructor for the Flight School. Branham has extensive international flight experience.
Any non-members who would like to participate or join the Lifelong Learning Program should contact Elizabeth Appell Sheets at 304-696-2285 or appell1@marshall.edu.