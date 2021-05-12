HUNTINGTON — The Nu Alpha Chapter of Sigma Theta Tau International Nursing Honor Society at Marshall University recently inducted new members.
During the honor society’s 29th annual induction ceremony April 13 at the Memorial Student Center on campus, 31 students accepted to join, said Dr. Nancy Elkins, Ed.D., MSN, RN, president of the Nu Alpha Chapter and professor in the Marshall University School of Nursing.
Students who were invited to join are enrolled in the online graduate nursing programs in Nursing Administration, Nursing Education, Family Nurse Practitioner, Psych Mental Health Nurse Practitioner, and Nurse Midwife programs, as well as the undergraduate BSN program, and the online RN to BSN program, Elkins said.
Baccalaureate and graduate nursing students who meet eligibility criteria, such as being one of the top students in one’s class, and demonstrate excellence in scholarship and nurse leaders exhibiting exceptional achievements in nursing are invited to join Sigma, which has more than 135,000 active members who live in more than 100 countries.
Of current active members, 39% hold master’s and/or doctoral degrees; 51% are in staff positions; 19% are administrators or supervisors; 18% are faculty/academics; and 12% are in advanced practice.
Guest speakers for the induction ceremony were Jamie Saber, a registered nurse and clinical manager of medical-surgical unit and oncology department at St. Mary’s Medical Center, who managed the facility’s designated COVID unit, and Lillie Bower, RN, manager of the intermediate care unit at SMMC, which was also designated as a COVID unit during the past year.
Saber and Bower discussed their experiences caring for patients with COVID and joined Sigma Theta Tau as nurse leaders.
The honor society provides nurses with excellent online resources throughout their nursing career and connection with peers, opportunities to meet with other nurse leaders, Elkins said. For more information about Sigma Theta Tau International Nursing Honor Society, visit www.sigmanursing.org.