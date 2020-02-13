HUNTINGTON — The Marshall University School of Art and Design presents its ninth annual National Juried Exhibition in the Charles W. and Norma C. Carroll Gallery inside Marshall’s Visual Arts Center at 927 3rd Ave.

The exhibition will be on view Feb. 17 through March 13 and includes 32 artworks by 21 artists from across the country, including four Marshall University students, all selected by an outside juror. The artworks include paintings on canvas, mixed-media pieces, ceramics, sculpture, photography and video.

The public is invited to attend an awards reception for the exhibition from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Feb. 20 at the gallery. Awards will be announced at 5:30 p.m.

The Charles W. and Norma C. Carroll Gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.