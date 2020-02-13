HUNTINGTON — The Marshall University School of Art and Design presents its ninth annual National Juried Exhibition in the Charles W. and Norma C. Carroll Gallery inside Marshall’s Visual Arts Center at 927 3rd Ave.
The exhibition will be on view Feb. 17 through March 13 and includes 32 artworks by 21 artists from across the country, including four Marshall University students, all selected by an outside juror. The artworks include paintings on canvas, mixed-media pieces, ceramics, sculpture, photography and video.
The public is invited to attend an awards reception for the exhibition from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Feb. 20 at the gallery. Awards will be announced at 5:30 p.m.
The Charles W. and Norma C. Carroll Gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays.