HUNTINGTON — Marshall University’s School of Theatre has begun its 2021-22 season with “The Odd Couple,” which opened Wednesday at The Playhouse in the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center.
This is the first live play produced for a live audience since the coronavirus pandemic began last year.
“We wanted to make sure that we led with a comedy because people could use the laugh right now,” Jack Cirillo, professor in performance studies and director of the play, said. “We were able to do a few shows last year, but they were all recorded and presented virtually. We are able to perform the piece live, so we are very excited about that.”
Audience members are required to wear masks, and the play will be performed in the school’s larger theater to allow room for distancing.
“They can expect some distance between themselves and the group sitting next to them,” Cirillo said. “One of the first decisions we made was to move our entire season into our larger theater, and that was so that when people bought tickets, they could sit with a chair or two or three between themselves and the next person. We’re doing everything we can to mitigate the virus and its transmission.”
The play will have one intermission and lasts about two hours. Curtain is at 7:30 p.m., and performances continue Thursday through Saturday, Oct. 7-9. It is $25 for general admission and $15 for Marshall faculty and staff. It is free for Marshall students with a valid ID.
“The Odd Couple” was written in the mid-1960s by Neil Simon and produced on Broadway in 1965. It’s about two friends with opposing personalities, Felix and Oscar, who are going through divorces and decide to live with one another. Cirillo said it may be Simon’s most well-loved play, which went on to become a popular TV series of the same name in the 1970s.
“One of the things that we look for in the theater, and look to do plays that exemplify this, is look for a play of great conflict,” Cirillo said. “Conflict creates drama, and drama can be played for tragedy or … in this case, comedy. These two men could not be more different. Oscar invites Felix to live with him, and because of the conflict between these two great personalities, craziness ensues.”
Cirillo has been with the Marshall School of Theatre for 23 years; this is his first time directing “The Odd Couple” and the first time since he’s been at Marshall that it’s been performed by the school.
“In my career, I’ve directed about 57 plays. I’ve acted in probably twice that many. But this has been a longtime favorite of mine — I never got to perform it, and I’ve always wanted to direct it,” Cirillo said. “You try to wait for the right opportunity with certain plays because, for instance, in this piece, you would not want to try to do this play unless you had a Felix and an Oscar that you felt really strong about. We had several choices for Oscar and Felix, and I got two terrific ones and they’re doing a bang-up job.”
Oscar is played by a graduate of the program, Jeremy Wright, and sophomore Jimi Lawson is portraying Felix. Both have done shows with the school before. There are six men and two women in the performance, and a range of graduating seniors to first-time freshmen are involved in the show, from technicians and lighting to sound engineers.
“In all of our shows, whether they’re acting, building sets or creating costumes, our workforce is entirely student driven,” Cirillo said. “This is an educational institution, so everything is done under the guidance of a faculty mentor. Sometimes those faculty mentors are staff members, sometimes they’re adjuncts or professors, but everything that is done on our stages is student driven.”
Simon went on to pen many plays, some of them somewhat autobiographical and most of them with a highly comedic sense, Cirillo said.
“Simon is a highly prolific comedy writer who might be considered to be the greatest comic writer for the theater in the 20th century. I don’t think I’m overextending my praise of Mr. Simon’s work,” Cirillo said.