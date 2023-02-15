Marshall University's School of Theatre and Dance rehearses for an upcoming performance of "Steel Magnolias" on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, at the Francis-Booth Experimental Theatre in the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center.
Marshall University's School of Theatre and Dance rehearses for an upcoming performance of "Steel Magnolias" on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, at the Francis-Booth Experimental Theatre in the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center.
Marshall University's School of Theatre and Dance rehearses for an upcoming performance of "Steel Magnolias" on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, at the Francis-Booth Experimental Theatre in the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center.
Marshall University's School of Theatre and Dance rehearses for an upcoming performance of "Steel Magnolias" on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, at the Francis-Booth Experimental Theatre in the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center.
Marshall University's School of Theatre and Dance rehearses for an upcoming performance of "Steel Magnolias" on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, at the Francis-Booth Experimental Theatre in the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center.
Marshall University's School of Theatre and Dance rehearses for an upcoming performance of "Steel Magnolias" on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, at the Francis-Booth Experimental Theatre in the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center.
Marshall University's School of Theatre and Dance rehearses for an upcoming performance of "Steel Magnolias" on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, at the Francis-Booth Experimental Theatre in the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center.
Marshall University's School of Theatre and Dance rehearses for an upcoming performance of "Steel Magnolias" on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, at the Francis-Booth Experimental Theatre in the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center.
Marshall University's School of Theatre and Dance rehearses for an upcoming performance of "Steel Magnolias" on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, at the Francis-Booth Experimental Theatre in the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center.
Marshall University's School of Theatre and Dance rehearses for an upcoming performance of "Steel Magnolias" on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, at the Francis-Booth Experimental Theatre in the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center.
Marshall University's School of Theatre and Dance rehearses for an upcoming performance of "Steel Magnolias" on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, at the Francis-Booth Experimental Theatre in the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center.
Marshall University's School of Theatre and Dance rehearses for an upcoming performance of "Steel Magnolias" on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, at the Francis-Booth Experimental Theatre in the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center.
Marshall University's School of Theatre and Dance rehearses for an upcoming performance of "Steel Magnolias" on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, at the Francis-Booth Experimental Theatre in the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center.
Marshall University's School of Theatre and Dance rehearses for an upcoming performance of "Steel Magnolias" on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, at the Francis-Booth Experimental Theatre in the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center.
Marshall University's School of Theatre and Dance rehearses for an upcoming performance of "Steel Magnolias" on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, at the Francis-Booth Experimental Theatre in the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center.
Marshall University's School of Theatre and Dance rehearses for an upcoming performance of "Steel Magnolias" on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, at the Francis-Booth Experimental Theatre in the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center.
Marshall University's School of Theatre and Dance rehearses for an upcoming performance of "Steel Magnolias" on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, at the Francis-Booth Experimental Theatre in the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center.
Marshall University's School of Theatre and Dance rehearses for an upcoming performance of "Steel Magnolias" on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, at the Francis-Booth Experimental Theatre in the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center.
Marshall University's School of Theatre and Dance rehearses for an upcoming performance of "Steel Magnolias" on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, at the Francis-Booth Experimental Theatre in the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center.
Marshall University's School of Theatre and Dance rehearses for an upcoming performance of "Steel Magnolias" on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, at the Francis-Booth Experimental Theatre in the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center.
HUNTINGTON — The Marshall University School of Theatre & Dance will present “Steel Magnolias,” at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 15-18 and Feb. 22-25 in the Francis-Booth Experimental Theatre in the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center.
Leah Turley, assistant professor of theatre performance and director of the production, said "Steel Magnolias," published in 1987 by Robert Harling, is considered an example of classical, contemporary American theater.
“It belongs in the canon with so many other plays of that time period, that for us to produce, it just makes sense in our community, but it also makes sense for the kinds of challenges that are in the play for our student actors,” Turley said.
Many people may be familiar with the 1989 movie production of "Steel Magnolias" starring Sally Field, Julia Roberts and Dolly Parton.
“Most people know it as like, an iconic pop-culture phenomenon,” Turley said. “There’s not anyone I know — specifically in West Virginia and the South — who doesn’t know the famous lines from the play. That is this iconic understanding of 'Steel Magnolias.'”
Turley said her favorite space to direct in at Marshall is the Francis-Booth Experimental Theatre. It’s a thrust configuration, meaning the audience is on all three sides of the stage.
“The only cover that the actors get is the very back wall, and that’s for entrances and exits, so throughout the entire play, literally the audience envelops the actors,” she said. “They are at most maybe a foot away.”
This means the actors are doing hair and makeup without the benefit of mirrors during the play — which takes place primarily in a beauty salon — making it quite the acting challenge.
“I took all the mirrors out so that the audience could see that perspective of how a woman looks at herself in the mirror, and the actors have to effectuate that, because of course, a mirror doesn’t exist,” Turley said.
This also makes a remarkably different perspective for the audience, especially during a pivotal moment during the play.
“Very seldom in the theater, or in real life for that matter, do you see a woman’s perspective of how she sees herself in the mirror, and so now for this play, we’ve taken away that barrier,” Turley said.
“You watch the mother character look at herself in the mirror and deal with her circumstances,” she continued. “It’s such an intimate portrayal of how women deal with grief, how women see themselves, how they see themselves in terms of beauty and the standards of beauty that are held for women.”
Through the lens of comedy, "Steel Magnolias" deals with grief and it presents an intimate look at how women see themselves. It also goes against stereotypes of Southern women.
“Because these women are funny, they’re witty, they’re not what most people would think of when they think of what the stereotype of Southern women is,” Turley said. “Southern women are so much more complicated than I think the stereotype gets them.”
Directing the play comes full circle for Turley, as "Steel Magnolias" was the first show she did as an undergraduate student at Marshall. Turley played the character Truvy Jones.
“It will be the second play I’ve directed here at Marshall University since becoming full-time faculty, and it was the first play I ever did in Marshall,” she said.
Turley said she is excited to share the play with the community, and she encourages people to get their tickets as soon as possible.
“If there’s any kind of show that I think audiences in Huntington will flock to, I have no doubt it’s going to be sold out every night,” Turley said. “It’s a small theater. It’s a very popular show. So I would encourage people to get their tickets soon.”
Tickets are $20 at the door and $15 for employees and seniors age 60 and older. Marshall students are admitted free with a valid ID.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.