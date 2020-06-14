HUNTINGTON — The Marshall University Speech and Hearing Center will host a virtual education event for caregivers of people with dementia or other cognitive impairments.
This event is free to the public and will take place from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 17.
The course will provide basic information about dementia and cognitive impairments, and will highlight the role of the speech-language pathologist in caring for someone with dementia, with tips and resources for caregivers.
June is Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month.
“Speech-language pathologists play an instrumental role in caring for those with dementia and cognitive impairment,” said Ernay Adams, clinical assistant professor in the university’s Department of Communication Disorders.
“The goal of treatment is to promote communication and a feeling of independence for as long as possible. SLPs can also provide support and education to help caregivers feel that they are not navigating through the process alone.”
Because the event will be held virtually, it is important to RSVP by contacting Adams by phone at 304-696-3644, or by email at ernay.adams@marshall.edu. Once participants have RSVP’d, they will be provided instructions for accessing the course.