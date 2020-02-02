CHARLESTON — Kimberly Gunnell, of Winfield, West Virginia, who attends Marshall University, was chosen as a recipient of the West Virginia Housing Institute Inc. Scholarship Program.
Applications are taken each December for the work done in the fall semester. They are awarded on the grades earned already by each student, not prospective.
The competition included 13 entries this year, the largest number on record.
Gunnell, who won a $1,000 scholarship, is a graduate student at Marshall University and the daughter of WVHI Co-President George Gunnell.
Gunnell said she is excited to use her scholarship money to help cover her tuition as she pursues a master’s degree in literacy education.
“I hope in working toward this career goal, I will be able to reach more students and instill a love for reading in every student I have the opportunity to work with,” she said in a news release.
Since WVHI established its scholarship program in 2014 at the urging of board member Don Sharp of Triad Financial Services Inc., the association has helped 21 students with $22,500 in awards.
Eligible students must be attending a college or university in West Virginia, must have maintained a 2.5 grade point average in the prior (fall) semester, and must be found in one of the following categories: employed in the factory-built housing industry or be an immediate family member of an employee; the student or a parent must have purchased a manufactured home sometime within the prior 12 months; the student must live permanently in a manufactured housing community.
Complete details and eligibility standards can be found on the WVHI website at www.wvhi.org.