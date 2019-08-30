HUNTINGTON — Chuck Minsker writes a theater blog and posted this recently:
Director Leah Turley has announced a new season for Marshall University Theatre ETC (Educational Touring Company).
For spring 2020, the students of Marshall University Theatre will travel to local schools on a Friday morning to perform "The Odyssey."
The company can perform for as few as 40 students in a classroom, or a full-school assembly in a gym, cafeteria or auditorium. Their production is self-sufficient and requires no technical support. They also provide interactive study guides as well as free workshops.
The cost is $5 per student, and no bus travel is required.
If a school is interested, email leahnturley@gmail.com to reserve a performance time.
Keep up with Chuck Minsker's Tri-State Theater blog at herald-dispatchblogs05.blogspot.com.