Dr. Maurice (Maury) and Diane (Deedee) Mufson celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on April Fools’ Day and will continue celebrating throughout the year.
They were married in New York City and resided in Bethesda, Maryland, where they met and were employed at the National Institutes of Health. After moving to the Chicago suburban area and living there for a decade, they moved to Huntington in 1976 when Dr. Mufson became the founding chair of the Department of Internal Medicine at the newly formed Marshall University School of Medicine. He has twice served as president of the Huntington Symphony Orchestra. Mrs. Mufson is a retired psychologist and co-founder of Affiliates in Psychology and Therapy Inc. and served 10 years on the West Virginia Board of Examiners of Psychologists. She has been an opinion columnist for The Herald-Dispatch since 1999 and written a weekly column since 2007.
They are the parents of Michael (Dorie) Mufson of Newton, Massachusetts, Karen (Greg) Kleckner of Buffalo Grove, Illinois, and Pamela Mufson Stein (Steve) of Oak Park, Illinois. Grandchildren include Alex (Ally) Mufson, Wyatt Mufson (fiancée Alisa), Gavin Kleckner, Nola Stein and Judah Stein.
