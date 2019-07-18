By DEREK HALSEY
For The Herald-Dispatch
Bill Mullarky grew up in the south-central section of Pennsylvania. After pursuing music for a living in the Keystone State, he made the big move four years ago to Austin, Texas, a town known for its live music scene.
After working on his craft and refining his stage act, Mullarky has begun his first real tour of the nation, and that includes two performances in the Tri-State.
Mullarky will perform at The Market, 809 3rd Ave. in Huntington, from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, July 18.
He will appear at the Fly-In Cafe at 8:30 p.m. Friday, July 19. The cafe is at Robert Newlon Airport, which can be found just north of Huntington along the mighty Ohio River at 6090 Kyle Lane. The venue will also host the three-day Fly-In Music Festival next month.
Mullarky has traveled extensively, including a backpacking trip throughout South America, where he filmed a music video in various locations using just his smartphone. You can view the video on YouTube by searching for the title "POP CLiCHES // Bill Mullarky (official video)."
"I grew up in a little town called Waynesboro, Pennsylvania, which is about a half-hour from Gettysburg," Mullarky said. "I've been playing music for about 15 years now, but I have been playing music full time for about three years. I also do freelance photography."
Mullarky's journey to the Tri-State is a bit of a homecoming, as he spent a lot of time here as a kid.
"I have a lot of family there, as my dad was born and raised there in Huntington," Mullarky said. "He worked at Lattas School Furnishings and Playgrounds on 4th Avenue. I would visit Huntington for a couple of weeks at a time every summer. Both my mom and my dad played music. I have a ton of Mullarky cousins that live in Huntington, so it is always fun. I have a lot of good memories there. I also went to West Virginia University in Morgantown for a while. When I went to WVU, however, I was more into the local open-mic scene and playing music than going to class, which was a sign that I might be more inclined to pursue music more than studying. So, I moved to Austin about five years ago."
Relocating to Austin was a big decision for Mullarky, especially considering that the music scene there is large and very competitive. The capital of Texas, the city is also host to the massive South By Southwest Festival and the Austin City Limits Festival.
"Well, I liked that it didn't snow there, and it seemed like a pretty cool place," Mullarky said. "I had read about Austin a little bit, but I had never been there before. So, basically, I just packed up my car and drove there without a place to stay lined up. I lived in my car for about a week until I finally found a sublet. Really, I just found the town on a map and drove that way, and it was a situation of, 'I'll figure it out once I get there.' Somehow, sometimes, that kind of thing works out."
Mullarky is making his mark in the music scene bit by bit. While it took some time, he began by going to every open mic night he could find in Austin.
"There is a lot of competition there, but there is also a lot of opportunity for live music gigs in a small area," he said. "I found that there are a lot more paying gigs out there. It is almost like there is always a gig in Austin, and you can find something to do there no matter the night. There is always a show going on, and live music is more a part of the culture there. During the South by Southwest event, everybody from all over the country and the world want to get a gig during the festival. This past festival, I ended up playing a show with West Virginia musician William Matheny. I met William in Morgantown about six or seven years ago, and we have kept in touch. It is very cool to keep up with what he is doing, as he comes to perform in Austin about two or three times a year now."
As Mullarky continues on his first national tour, his unusual mix of music styles is on track.
"I label myself as a singer-songwriter because that really doesn't suggest a genre," Mullarky said. "But, I would call my music either indie folk, indie jazz or indie singer-songwriter, or something along those lines. My musical influences range from Bob Dylan to Radiohead and the Dave Matthews Band."
As for this road trip of a lifetime, Mullarky booked the tour all on his own.
"I sent out over 300 emails to try and get gigs wherever I could, and everything has gone smooth so far," he said. "I'm just crossing my fingers that my 2008 Ford Focus will make it the whole way. I got the oil changed before I left. I had the mechanic look it over after I told him I was going on a long drive around the country, and he said he has seen worse cars do it."