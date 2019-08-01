HUNTINGTON - The Murder and Merriment Interactive Murder Mystery Theatre Company is one of the true success stories of the Tri-State arts scene. Since its creation by George Snider, this troupe of actors has been creating and acting out original murder mysteries for live audiences in West Virginia and Kentucky for years now.
Due to the success of the Murder and Merriment Company bringing to life murder mysteries that directly involve the audiences, they have now spread their wings to provide productions to Ohio, Virginia and Pennsylvania as well.
Murder and Merriment director Snider is a native of Huntington who left for a while to live in Cincinnati and other places only to return later on. While pursuing his day job in medical sales, his love of acting never left him and the opportunity to create this troupe proved too hard to resist.
This weekend, on Aug. 2 and 3, the Murder and Merriment Company will present their interactive production of "The Great Huntington Raid" at the Heritage Farm Museum and Village. This audience-involved show is based on the bank robbery by the legendary James Gang that really happened in Huntington in 1875.
Tickets for this Mystery Dinner Theatre are still available for the Friday show on Aug. 2; however, Saturday's show is sold out. The event begins at 6:30 p.m. More information can be found at murderandmerriment.com and heritagefarmmuseum.com.
"We started performing our murder mystery shows at the Heritage Farm in our first year and they were very successful, and from there we began to blossom and grow," Snider said. "In our second year, we began to do shows in other venues in Huntington and then Ashland, Kentucky. Then, in year three, we moved up into the Charleston area and we kept growing, doing shows in northern Ohio, Pennsylvania and Virginia. By year four, we became the largest theater company in West Virginia. We kept exploding and growing, so by year six we wanted to expand so we opened up another branch in Lexington, Kentucky. Soon, we will start another company in Cincinnati. We are now the second largest murder mystery theater company east of the Mississippi River."
When Snider wrote this upcoming show based on the bank robbery by Jesse James' crew in 1875, he had to put a twist on it to make it a murder mystery that involves the audience.
"I've always been intrigued by the story, so the way we present this as a murder mystery is to imagine that Columbia Pictures film company has come to Huntington to film the story of the Jesse James Gang bank robbery," Snider said. "The name of the fictional movie to be made is called 'The Great Huntington Raid.' So, here is this production team and actors at Heritage Village filming the re-creation of the bank robbery and in the process of this, things begin to happen outside of the production between the characters that are making the movie. There is conflict and controversy and backstabbing affairs that eventually cause someone to commit murder on the film set. When that occurs, a detective takes over and begins the story."
That is when the audience in attendance becomes even more involved in the production.
"After interrogation by the detective, the guests are then invited to try and solve the mystery of who killed whichever character we are killing off that night," Snider said. "The audience that attends this show are used as extras in the film, as in playing the street people from Huntington and community members who are in town during the robbery. During one of the scenes that we pretend to film, we will bring about four people up from the audience and give them a couple of lines as they stand in line at the bank during the robbery. We have a lot of fun with it, and then we go into the murder mystery. It is a very entertaining night that includes dinner."
As the murder mystery nears its end, the audience is involved with the big finale.
"The guests get a chance to win a prize if they solve the murder correctly," Snider said.
"Once the detective solves the murder, we pass out ballots to everybody so they can write down who they think did the crime and then we send them off to be tabulated. Then, our detective does what we call the 'final reveal,' as he will pick the three or four characters who have the best motive for murder and then he will eventually name the actual murderer. It is kind of based on the old Ellery Queen TV show as he would bring in all of the murder suspects into one room and do this final reveal. He would kind of break the fourth wall and talk to the audience about it, and I love that approach."
The whole point, in a fun way, is to keep the audience in the loop.
"The guests can be as interactive as they want to be," said Snider. "They don't have to participate as they can sit back and be more voyeuristic, but if they want to get up and walk around and talk to us, they are welcome to do it. We stay in character the entire time. This will be our third year presenting this at Heritage Farm and we are excited about it."