The Huntington Museum of Art showcases a new exhibition with a focus on the Ohio River and its tributaries titled “West Virginia Chamber of Commerce Presents La Belle Riviere” on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Ohio River historian and Huntington Museum of Art Board of Trustees Member Gerald “Jerry” Sutphin will discuss an exhibit at HMA titled “West Virginia Chamber of Commerce Presents La Belle Riviere” with a free PowerPoint presentation via Zoom at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8.
The link and codes to join the discussion will be shared on HMA’s Facebook page.
The Feb. 8 presentation will include a variety of Ohio River topics.
“This will be a visual journey along the 981-mile long Ohio River from Pittsburgh to Cairo, Illinois,” Sutphin said in a news release. “From early paintings and drawings to the evolution of photography, the growth and changes on the Ohio River, often called ‘The River To The West’ tells its fascinating part of the Great American Story. Flatboats, keel boats, steamboats, towboats will all be addressed along with locks and dams and La Belle Riviere’s future.”
Artists included in the exhibit include American portrait painter Charles Bird King (1785-1862); German-born artist Augustus Kollner (1812-1906); Massachusetts native Sala Bosworth (1805-1890); American Joseph Rusling Meeker (1827-1887); and former Marshall University professor Stan Sporny (1946-2008), among others.
“The Ohio River has inspired many artists, and this exhibition includes a great selection of both beautiful and historic works of art,” said HMA Executive Director Geoffrey K. Fleming, in the release.
This exhibit is presented by the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce. For more information on exhibitions at the Huntington Museum of Art, visit hmoa.org
