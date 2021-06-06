The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Museum of Art is raising funds for the 2021 Open Door Membership Campaign, which is chaired by Dr. Peter Chirico. The goal of the campaign is to raise $335,000, which represents a significant portion of the funds HMA needs in Fiscal Year 2021 to support the operating budget.

The campaign continues through June 30. Memberships start at $25 per year.

Amount raised through June 3, 2021: $294,024 or about 88% of the goal.

To support the Open Door Membership Campaign, call HMA Development Officer Rebecca Stephens at 304-529-2701, ext. 327, or visit www.hmoa.org. HMA is fully accessible.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you