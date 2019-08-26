HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Museum of Art invites anyone interested in volunteering to be a docent to attend Docent Open House from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27. Admission is free. A light welcoming reception begins at 5:30 p.m. followed by the informational meeting.
A docent is someone who volunteers time to lead schoolchildren and museum visitors on guided tours. No prior experience or background in art is required. Those who appreciate art and nature and enjoy sharing their knowledge with others may want to learn more about the program. Art docents work with HMA's Education Department and spend 90 minutes a week learning about HMA exhibits and art in general. The group meets at HMA on Monday mornings, but also takes occasional field trips to other museums.
HMA is also seeking volunteers to serve as nature docents to give tours on HMA's nature trail system. Nature docents also work with HMA's Education Department and will meet once a month during HMA's trail tour season.
Those interested in attending the informational Docent Open House and learning more about the HMA docent program should call Education Director Cindy Dearborn at 304-529-2701; or send an e-mail to cdearborn@hmoa.org.
For more information on events at HMA, visit www.hmoa.org. HMA is fully accessible.