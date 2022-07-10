HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Museum of Art will conduct a special fine art sale of work by retired Marshall University art professor Michael Cornfeld this summer, according to a news release.
Drawings in pastel, charcoal and colored pencil as well as a selection of prints by Cornfeld will be available for viewing and purchase at the Huntington Museum of Art. Works will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis. Hours for the sale are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, July 22-23, and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 24.
“As an art professor at Marshall University for decades, Michael Cornfeld played an incredibly important role in the education of hundreds of students,” said Huntington Museum of Art Executive Director Geoffrey K. Fleming.
“Now that Cornfeld has finally closed his studio, this sale will be a last opportunity for former students and admirers of Cornfeld’s art to add works to their own personal collections. We are also happy to announce that HMA has recently added three works by Cornfeld to our own permanent collection.”
A native of Brooklyn, New York, Cornfeld earned a bachelor’s in art from Indiana University in Bloomington in 1964. Three years later, he earned a master’s in painting from the Carnegie Institute of Technology, which is now Carnegie Mellon University, in Pittsburgh.
At Marshall University, Cornfeld was an art professor from 1967 to 2009 and chaired Marshall’s Department of Art from 1987-99. Cornfeld was Marshall’s College of Fine Arts associate dean from 2004-09.
He received the 2009 “Award for the Arts” from The Herald-Dispatch, and was president of the Huntington Museum of Art Board of Trustees from 2010-12.
A portion of proceeds from the fine art sale of Cornfeld artworks will benefit the Huntington Museum of Art. Shipping is available at the purchaser’s expense through the UPS Store.
In the past few years, the Huntington Museum of Art has conducted fine art sales featuring the work of Chuck Ripper, 2016; Wolf Kahn, 2017; Don Pendleton, 2018; Adele Thornton Lewis, 2019; Stan Sporny, 2020; and Leon Dolice, 2021.
For more information, call 304-529-2701 or visit www.hmoa.org. The Huntington Museum of Art is fully accessible.
