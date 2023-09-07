HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Museum of Art will present The Collection of Alex E. Booth Jr. exhibit from Saturday, Sept. 9, through Dec. 3.
“This exhibit will showcase some of the amazing gifts of art entrusted to the Huntington Museum of Art by the late Dr. Booth, whose name graces the foyer of the Museum,” said HMA Executive Director Geoffrey K. Fleming in a news release. “This collection features some treasured contemporary works, including original paintings by Robert Motherwell and Franz Kline.”
Longtime Huntington Museum of Art Board of Trustees member Alex E. Booth Jr. (1925-2017) joined the board in the early 1960s and began to steer the museum toward contemporary art, first with a significant gift to help fund the purchase of an Alexander Calder mobile in 1965, which was followed with funds to acquire a drawing by Georges Braque, as well as a gift of historic works by John Singer Sargent and Samuel F.B. Morse.
Booth’s work with architect Walter Gropius during the design and construction of the museum’s 1970 addition served as a strong inspiration, and he worked diligently to see that the new space would include work by contemporary artists.
“It has been a privilege to work with the Booth family over the years and witness firsthand what an astute and visionary art collector Alex Booth was,” Fleming said in the release. “His guidance over the years with the Walter Gropius Master Artist Program, which was funded for decades by a bequest by his mother, Roxanna Y. Booth, was always greatly appreciated.”
The program acknowledges the inspiration that was provided by Gropius during his time in Huntington and his desire that art be taught, as well as exhibited, in the museum.
A more recent gift, from 2004, was a pastel drawing that depicted Huntington’s Ritter Park and was done by the artist Wolf Kahn while he was a workshop leader in the museum’s Walter Gropius Master Artist Program in 1994.
