Kline Booth Exhibit by John Spurlock.jpg

Franz Kline (American, 1910-1962), Untitled, ca. 1961. Oil and collage on cardboard. Gift of Alex E. Booth Jr.; 1970.11.

 John Spurlock | Courtesy photo

HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Museum of Art will present The Collection of Alex E. Booth Jr. exhibit from Saturday, Sept. 9, through Dec. 3.

“This exhibit will showcase some of the amazing gifts of art entrusted to the Huntington Museum of Art by the late Dr. Booth, whose name graces the foyer of the Museum,” said HMA Executive Director Geoffrey K. Fleming in a news release. “This collection features some treasured contemporary works, including original paintings by Robert Motherwell and Franz Kline.”

