Marshall Memorial Fountain sculptor Harry Bertoia speaks at the Huntington Galleries on April 4, 1973, in Huntington.

 File photo | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Museum of Art will go live on Facebook at 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, to present a virtual lecture featuring Celia Bertoia presenting The Dr. Lawrence B. and Shirley Gang Memorial Lecture.

Celia Bertoia is the director and founder of the Harry Bertoia Foundation, which is dedicated to her father, Harry, famed designer and sculptor and the artist who created the Marshall University Memorial Fountain.

The exhibition titled “Rising, Renewing, Reaching: Harry Bertoia and the Marshall University Memorial Fountain — Presented by the Polan Family in Memory of Dorothy and Lake Polan Jr.” continues through Jan. 3, 2021, at HMA. An exhibit of Marshall University Memorial Fountain photographs by David Pittenger is also on view in HMA’s Virginia Van Zandt Great Hall during the run of the exhibition.

