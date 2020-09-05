HUNTINGTON — A ceramics exhibit opens at the Huntington Museum of Art on Saturday, Sept. 5, that will feature an online symposium in November, according to a news release from the museum.
The virtual Walter Gropius Master Artist Ceramic Symposium will run Nov. 5-8, featuring six ceramic artists — Linda Christianson, Justin Donofrio, Sanam Emami, Chris Gustin, and Michael Hunt and Naomi Dalglish of Bandana Pottery.
The first event at 7 p.m. Nov. 5 is an online public video lecture series with all six Walter Gropius Master Artists.
Free virtual symposium workshops will take place at 10 a.m. Nov. 6 and Nov. 7, featuring videos of the six ceramic artists demonstrating their process.
The symposium concludes at 1 p.m. Nov. 8 with a free virtual gallery walk of the Walter Gropius Master Artists’ exhibition at the museum. The exhibit is on display from Sept. 5 through Dec. 6.
This free online lecture series will be narrated by HMA Visual Artist in Residence Kathleen Kneafsey.
To view these virtual programs, visit hmoa.org or the Huntington Museum of Art’s Facebook page.
This project is supported in part by the National Endowment for the Arts. To find out more about how National Endowment for the Arts grants impact individuals and communities, visit www.arts.gov.
This project is presented with financial assistance from the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History, and the National Endowment for the Arts, with approval from the West Virginia Commission on the Arts.
The Walter Gropius Master Artist Series is funded through the generosity of the Estate of Roxanna Y. Booth, who wanted to assist in the development of an art education program in accordance with the proposals of Walter Gropius, who designed the Museum’s Gropius Addition, as well as the Gropius Studios. The Museum in indebted to Booth’s son, the late Alex Booth Jr., for his participation in the concept development of the Gropius Master Artists Workshops.
Here are six biographies shared by the participating symposium artists:
Linda Christianson
Linda Christianson is an independent studio potter who lives and works in rural Minnesota. She studied at Hamline University (St. Paul, Minnesota) and the Banff Centre School of Fine Arts (Banff, Alberta, Canada). She exhibits nationally and internationally, including one-person exhibits in London and St. Louis. Her pieces are in numerous public and private collections, including the American Museum of Ceramic Art and the Glenboe Museum. An itinerant educator, Linda has taught at colleges and universities, including Carlton College and the Hartford Art School. She received fellowships from the National Endowment for the Arts and the McKnight Foundation. Her recent writing appeared in Studio Potter and The Log Book. She says one of her goals is to make a better cup each day.
Justin Donofrio
Justin Donofrio grew up in Santa Cruz, California, where he was introduced to pottery at Cabrillo Community College. He then joined the vibrant Colorado community of artists in 2013 in the Roaring Fork Valley, where he continued his clay education with the support of Anderson Ranch, The Carbondale Clay Center, and The Studio for Arts and Works (SAW). He remained in Colorado to complete a BFA from Colorado State University in 2016. He is represented in galleries throughout the U.S. and abroad. Donofrio has been a Windgate Summer Scholar at the Archie Bray Foundation and resident at Haystack Mountain School of Crafts. He has been an exhibiting artist and tour co-manager with the Artstream Nomadic Gallery, in addition to being selected as one of Ceramics Monthly’s 2018 Emerging Artists. He is currently pursuing his MFA in ceramics at Alfred University.
Sanam Emami
Sanam Emami is a studio potter living in Fort Collins, Colorado, with her husband, Del Harrow, and their son, William. She received a BA in History from James Madison University in Virginia, and an MFA in Ceramics from New York State College of Ceramics at Alfred University. Currently, she is an Associate Professor of Pottery at Colorado State University. She was a Visiting Assistant Professor in Ceramics at Alfred University, resident artist at the Archie Bray Foundation in Montana, and has lectured at the Office for the Arts at Harvard University; the Kansas City Art Institute; Arizona State University Art Museum-Ceramic Research Center; and NCECA in Louisville, Kentucky. She received a New York Foundation for the Arts Grant for Craft and her work has been in exhibitions at numerous galleries across the country including The Society of Arts and Crafts, Boston; The Artstream Nomadic Gallery; Harvey Meadows Gallery, Aspen; Schaller Gallery; and Hostler Burrows.
Chris Gustin
Chris Gustin is a studio artist and an Emeritus Professor at the University of Massachusetts, Dartmouth. He received his BFA from the Kansas City Art Institute in 1975, and his MFA from Alfred University in 1977. Gustin lives and works in South Dartmouth, Massachusetts. Gustin’s work is published extensively and is represented in numerous public and private collections, including the Renwick Gallery of the National Museum of American Art, the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, the Victoria and Albert Museum, the World Ceramic Exposition Foundation in Icheon, Korea, the American Museum of Ceramic Art, the Currier Museum of Art, the Yingge Museum in Taipai, and the Daum Museum of Contemporary Art. With more than 50 solo exhibitions, he has exhibited, lectured and taught workshops in the United States, Caribbean, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. He has received two National Endowment for the Arts Artist Fellowships, and four Massachusetts Cultural Council Artist Fellowships, the most recent in 2017. He is a member of the International Academy of Ceramics and was elected to the American Craft Council College of Fellows in 2016. He was awarded the Masters of the Medium award from the Renwick Alliance in 2017. Gustin is co-founder of the Watershed Center for the Ceramic Arts in Maine, and currently serves as Honorary Trustee on its board.
Michael Hunt and Naomi Dalglish of Bandana Pottery
Michael Hunt and Naomi Dalglish collaborate in making wood-fired pottery. They combine coarse local clays, white slips and ash glazes to make the deeply layered surfaces for which they are known. After getting hooked on clay in high school, Hunt came to Penland School of Crafts, where Will Ruggles and Douglas Rankin became teachers and mentors to him. Several years later he was invited to go to Korea to learn the traditional method of making large Ongii storage jars with master Ongii potter Oh Hyang Jong. Dalglish began making pottery with her grandmother as a child. She studied clay at Earlham College with Mike Theideman, a former apprentice of Warren MacKenzie. After college, Dalglish came to Penland to take a kiln-building class and met Hunt, who was building a kiln at his studio in the area. Dalglish and Hunt now work together as full-time potters, firing their wood kiln four times a year, and occasionally teaching workshops. Their pottery is named Bandana Pottery after the small community in which they live. They exhibit their work nationally and internationally.