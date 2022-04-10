HUNTINGTON — When he retires at the end of the year, Mike Beck plans to teach ballroom dancing.
In the Huntington Museum of Art, he sees another kind of dancing ladies, which are colorful flowers with blooms that resemble dresses. Now, Beck is the director of conservatory at the museum. He described himself as being “more Darwin than Watson and Crick,” as he prefers working in a system like the conservatory and working with whole plants.
The focus of his job is to maintain the living collection, which includes a variety of plants and aquatic animals. The conservatory is home to a coffee tree, chocolate tree and different kinds of orchids. Animals include axolotls, fish and more.
At the beginning of a week, he begins his work by making fly cultures to feed the dart frogs before feeding the aquarium, koi and other animals. He then skims the aquariums. If the weather is right, he waters the plants.
“I want to get the plants watered before noon. I prefer before noon because if they stay wet for eight hours, we get fungal infections and when you’re in an enclosed environment like this is, you’ve got to be careful about stuff like that, especially in the winter,” Beck said.
The job changes with the season, according to Beck. The plants bloom at different times of the year, so visitors can see different kinds of plants in different seasons, he said.
Before joining the museum, Beck worked as a high school teacher and had a background in botany. He studied at Thomas More College, now Thomas More University, in northern Kentucky. Then he obtained his master’s degree from the University of Tennessee at Knoxville before getting his doctorate at Clemson University in South Carolina. Before working at the museum, he grew plants from tissue culture for commercial production.
Beck moved to Huntington in 1998 after his wife got a job in the city. The former conservatory director contacted him about taking care of orchids.
“When I realized that they needed to be repotted, I just told her that I could repot them for her because she didn’t want to mess with them. Orchids are kind of … they are different than most house plants. So I was volunteering for her when she decided to leave, so I applied for the job.”
The first plant Beck added to the conservatory was the chocolate tree after getting a seed at the National Zoo in Washington, D.C. He grew it as a house plant for a couple of years and moved it to the conservatory after getting the job. The museum recently gave beans from the tree away so others could make homemade chocolate.
Over time, Beck added the aquarium to the conservatory because the museum had an exhibition about water and he thought, “You can’t have an exhibit about water without talking about the ocean and coral reefs,” so they put it in. When he was younger, he wanted to be an invertebrate zoologist and study marine life. He also had an octopus as a classroom pet when he was a teacher. His interest in orchid seed germination and plant tissue culture changed his trajectory.
The best moments in the conservatory are the organic teaching moments, or when a visitor comes in and takes an interest in a specimen, Beck said. He gave an example of a kid who may come in and see a fern with dots on the back of the leaf, and that becomes a spontaneous moment to talk about spores.
“I guess I’m kind of an educator at heart,” he said.
Josh Hamrick, the museum’s assistant conservatory director, said Beck combines his love for education with the conservatory. Hamrick has worked with Beck since January and will take over after Beck’s retirement. Recently, Beck has helped a homeschool student with her studies through the harvesting of the chocolate tree plant.
“He’s kind of provided almost like lab work to her whenever she’s come up and visited and he’s taken time out of his day to dissect some plants apart and look at them under the microscope, and kind of just build on what she’s already doing at home and building on what she’s interested in,” Hamrick said. “And I’ve seen him do that quite a bit with others whenever they come through the conservatory.”
“Dr. Mike Beck is extremely dedicated to the plants and animals that live in the C. Fred Edwards Conservatory at the Huntington Museum of Art,” HMA Executive Director Geoffrey K. Fleming said in a email. “Mike also enjoys sharing his knowledge about our plants and animals with our visitors. He has a great sense of humor, and his enthusiasm for his work is admirable.”
When he retires, Beck said he will miss being able to work with plants as he wants. Replicating the conservatory at home would be a difficult task.
“I think I’ll miss the living laboratory,” Beck said.