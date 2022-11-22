HUNTINGTON — The Museum Store at the Huntington Museum of Art is participating in Museum Store Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 27, with special offers and local artisans.
“We are thrilled to take part in Museum Store Sunday and to welcome local artisans into the Huntington Museum of Art to sell the wonderful items that they have created,” said Raine Klover, director of guest services at the museum, in a news release. “Although no one ever has to pay an admission fee in order to shop at the Museum Store, we are offering free admission all day on November 27 and opening two hours earlier to give visitors the best opportunity to participate.”
Museum Store Sunday is an annual holiday shopping day supporting cultural institutions and their stores. This year, more than 1,800 museum stores representing all 50 states and the District of Columbia, 24 countries and five continents will celebrate Museum Store Sunday and offer unique gifts for the holiday season, with all purchases supporting the parent institutions and the artisans and craftspeople who create many of the gifts found in museum stores.
The Museum Store will offer extended shopping hours on Nov. 27 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and free admission for all museum guests that day.
“Visitors can expect exceptional discounts on merchandise from many of our local, regional, and international vendors,” Klover said. “In addition to discounts, the event features local artisans in HMA’s Virginia Van Zandt Great Hall selling their wares from noon to 4 p.m.This is an excellent opportunity to support local artists as well as the Museum.”
Participating artists include Debra Richardson (prints & holiday decor); Mary Jo Martin (soaps, jewelry, holiday decor); LezBake (baked goods); Snow Crow Studio (handmade art dolls & home decor); Michelle’s Geekery (all things geeky); Cathy Cover (handmade bags, totes, etc.); Suzanne Alexander (author); Sage Hollow Crafts (art prints, crochet stuffed animals and fashion accessories); Silas Endicott (handmade jewelry); and Loved by Erika (handmade quirky fashion).
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.