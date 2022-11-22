The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

202101129_hd_museum
Buy Now

People browse through The Museum Store at The Huntington Museum of Art in Huntington in 2021.

 Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — The Museum Store at the Huntington Museum of Art is participating in Museum Store Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 27, with special offers and local artisans.

“We are thrilled to take part in Museum Store Sunday and to welcome local artisans into the Huntington Museum of Art to sell the wonderful items that they have created,” said Raine Klover, director of guest services at the museum, in a news release. “Although no one ever has to pay an admission fee in order to shop at the Museum Store, we are offering free admission all day on November 27 and opening two hours earlier to give visitors the best opportunity to participate.”

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you