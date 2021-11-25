HUNTINGTON — For the fifth consecutive year, more than 1,650 museum stores representing all 50 states and the District of Columbia, 24 countries and five continents will offer inspired shopping at museums and cultural institutions during Museum Store Sunday on Sunday, Nov. 28. The Huntington Museum of Art will participate in this signature annual initiative and join museum stores worldwide by offering gifts for the holiday season — with all purchases supporting its parent institution.
“The Museum Store at the Huntington Museum of Art will be offering a 20% discount on all merchandise, including consignment, in the Museum Store to everyone for this special shopping day,” said Larry Mullett II, HMA director of guest and protection services. “This is your day to get that piece of estate jewelry that you have been wanting or that piece of Cameo Glass by Kelsey Murphy. We have a variety of apparel available in addition to toys that would make great stocking stuffers. All Red Line/Dot merchandise is 75% off, and you will also get the 20% Museum Store Sunday Sale discount as well.”
For more information, visit www.hmoa.org and follow HMA on Facebook and Instagram.
