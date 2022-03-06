HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Museum of Art will host “Memories & Inspiration: The Kerry and C. Betty Davis Collection of African American Art,” celebrating a couple who spent more than 35 years building a collection of artworks that are both resonant and personal. The exhibit, which runs from Saturday, March 12, through Sunday, June 12, is sponsored at HMA in memory of women’s art historian Chris Petteys (1927-2006).
“Memories & Inspiration: The Kerry and C. Betty Davis Collection of African American Art” presents 67 selected works. The collection of Kerry, a retired mailman, and Betty, a former television news producer, includes works by Romare Bearden, Beverly Buchanan, Elizabeth Catlett, Ernest T. Crichlow, Sam Gilliam, Loïs Mailou Jones, Jacob Lawrence, Gordon Parks, Alma Thomas and Charles White.
The collection is a gathering of pieces crossing different mediums, subjects and styles by a group of artists of the African Diaspora who — in terms of training, experience and expression — are diverse but unified in their use of cultural and historical narratives. As their collection has grown, so has the Davises’ storehouse of memories of discovering new works of art, building friendships with artists and conversing with museum professionals and other collectors in their home.
“Memories & Inspiration: The Kerry and C. Betty Davis Collection of African American Art” was organized and toured by International Arts & Artists, Washington, D.C.
This program is presented with financial assistance from the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History, and the National Endowment for the Arts, with approval from the West Virginia Commission on the Arts.
For more information on exhibits at the Huntington Museum of Art, visit hmoa.org or call 304-529-2701. HMA is fully accessible.
