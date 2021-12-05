HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Museum of Art will present the exhibit titled “InSights: Visionary Art by Artists who are Blind” from Tuesday, Dec. 7, to Jan. 9, 2022.
A “2021 American Printing House for the Blind Huntington Speaker Series Session: Inclusive Arts” event is set for 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, at the museum with free admission.
The event will begin with a reception and viewing of the exhibition from 6 to 6:30 p.m., followed by a guided tour of selections from the collection, an annual juried exhibition featuring artists who are blind or visually impaired from around the world, from 6:30 to 7 p.m. The event concludes with a panel discussion from 7 to 7:30 p.m.
Robert Guillen, special programs coordinator at American Printing House and curator of the Insights Art exhibition, will lead the 6:30 p.m. guided tour of two-and three-dimensional selections, including painting, sculpture and craft, from the Insights Art exhibition.
The 7 p.m. panel discussion will feature Guillen; Kathleen Kneafsey, HMA visual artist in residence and teacher of the HMA clay studio class for people who are blind or visually impaired; and John Farley, HMA senior curator and exhibition designer.
Taking place throughout 2021-22, the “APH Huntington Speaker Series” will present a diverse series of presentations and special guest speakers addressing the experiences, challenges, opportunities and perspectives of people who are blind or visually impaired.
Founded in 1858 with a charter to provide accessible materials for all people in the United States who are blind, the American Printing House for the Blind, is based in Louisville, Kentucky.
Its mission is to empower people who are blind or visually impaired by providing accessible and innovative products, materials and services for lifelong success.
Established in 2020, APH Huntington, a program of APH, provides access technology trainings and community learning opportunities addressing the needs of people with vision loss in Huntington.
Since 1992, the APH has hosted an art contest for artists who happen to be blind.
Both amateur and professional artists from around the world enter their artwork in a juried art competition.
Winners receive prizes, experience their artwork displayed in an annual exhibit and travel to Louisville to receive their award at the annual InSights Art awards celebration.
The APH Huntington 2021-22 Speaker Series is supported in part by the Pallottine Foundation of Huntington and the James H. and Alice Teubert Charitable Trust. Learn more about APH Huntington by contacting Lee Huffman at lhuffman@aph.org or 304-634-1120. Learn about APH at www.aph.org.
This program is presented with financial assistance from the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History, and the National Endowment for the Arts, with approval from the West Virginia Commission on the Arts.
To learn more about events at the Huntington Museum of Art, visit hmoa.org or call 304-529-2701. HMA is fully accessible.