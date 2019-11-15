I am as sentimental about seasons coming and going as I am about the years with the kids and how much I miss those simple days of buckling babies into car seats and wiping away tears, bandaging scraped knees and solving complex problems by whipping out a frozen Popsicle.
I spent the weekend taking long walks rustling through fallen leaves while I sipped pumpkin-spiced coffee. It was an intentional stroll marking the beautiful sunny skies that lit up the fall foliage.
It served to remind me of how everything changes but being present feeds gratefulness and creates a healthy balance between painful nostalgia and the drive to move forward.
I do look back a lot. There are so many wonderful memories and it’s my rite of passage as a mommy to watch my children grow and become all the things I had hoped for them.
Thank God seasons repeat — I have something wonderful that awaits me. Every season evokes a specialness that involves foods that are abundant according to the time of year. And of course, I associate not only a memory but a sense of tradition — something I always look for every year.
At the end of fall, mushrooms are ready for harvest. I love to cook seasonally and it’s no secret how much I love soup. To include a favorite edible mushroom in a bowl full of hot, creamy soup is how I spend a chilly evening creating memories.
I could give up meat if mushrooms were placed before me. They’re meaty, fleshy, and they absorb flavor like a sponge. Mushroom bisque is rustic but oh-so complex in all its flavors, embodying a rich sophistication I’m looking for on a cold, rainy fall evening. Adding meat to this otherwise perfect dish only made it even better.
Everyone should enjoy this wonderful bowl of heartiness; it makes me feel like I’m living this one wild and wonderful, precious life.
Mushroom and Steak Bisque
1 box of beef broth
2 bay leaves
8 oz. heavy whipping cream
2 cloves garlic crushed
1/2 stick butter
1 quart sliced mushrooms
1 onion chopped
1/2 cup red wine
1/2 cup Parmesan cheese
6 oz. skirt steak sliced thin
1/2 cup sour cream
2 cups water
3 T. cornstarch mixed in 1/4 cup water (mix well)
In a large stock pot, melt the butter and saute the garlic, mushrooms, steak, onions and bay leaves for 3 minutes. Add in the wine, broth, cream and sour cream. Bring to boil and add in the corn starch mix. Whisk well until thickened. Add in the Parmesan cheese and stir. Serve with parsley clippings.