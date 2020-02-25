HUNTINGTON — The “MUsic Alive!” free concert series features Marshall University’s New Music Festival at noon Thursday, Feb. 27, at First Presbyterian Church, 1015 5th Ave., in Huntington. Following the concert, lunch will be served in the church Friendship Hall for a donation.
Free parking is available in the church’s 6th Avenue lot. The series is sponsored by First Presbyterian Church and the Marshall University School of Music.
Two more concerts are scheduled for the 2019-20 season, with the next one, “From Berlin to Wien,” set for Thursday, March 12. It will feature MU faculty members Elizabeth Reed Smith, violin, and Henning Vauth, piano. The series’ final concert, “Appassionato,” is scheduled for April 16, with Marshall’s Elizabeth Reed Smith, violin, Solen Dikener, cello, and Johann Botes, piano, and guest artist Ian Jessee, violin, from the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra.
The series directors are Dale Capehart, director of music at First Presbyterian, and Solen Dikener, professor of cello and double bass at Marshall.
For more information, call First Presbyterian at 304-523-6476.