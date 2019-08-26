HUNTINGTON — The "MUsic Alive!" free noontime concert series returns to First Presbyterian Church, 1015 5th Ave., Huntington, at noon Thursday, Aug. 29. The one-hour performance, "The Age of Enlightenment," features Marshall University music faculty members Wendell Dobbs, flute; Kay Lawson, bassoon; and Steve Lawson, horn.
Following the concert, lunch will be served in the church Friendship Hall for a donation. Free parking is available in the church's 6th Avenue lot.
The series is sponsored by First Presbyterian Church and the Marshall University School of Music. Marshall faculty members and visiting guest artists perform during the series. Nine more concerts are scheduled for the 2019-20 season, with the next one coming up Thursday, Sept. 19, featuring chamber music by Mozart.
The series directors are Dale Capehart, director of music at First Presbyterian, and Dr. Solen Dikener, professor of cello and double bass at Marshall.
For more information, call First Presbyterian at 304-523-6476.