HUNTINGTON - The "MUsic Alive!" free noontime concert series presents "Amadeus," featuring works by Mozart, on Thursday, Sept. 19. The performance begins at noon at First Presbyterian Church, 1015 5th Ave. in downtown Huntington. The one-hour concert features area musicians Lori Baruth, clarinet; Ellen Mosley, flute; Elizabeth Reed Smith, violin; Kristen Alves, violin; Dale Jones, viola; and Steven Schumann, cello.
After the concert, lunch will be served in the church Friendship Hall for a donation. Free parking is available in the church's 6th Avenue lot.
The MUsic Alive! series is sponsored by First Presbyterian Church and the Marshall University School of Music. Eight more concerts are scheduled for the 2019-20 season, with the next one, "Italian Flair," set for Oct. 10.
For more information, call First Presbyterian at 304-523-6476.