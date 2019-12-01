HUNTINGTON — The MUsic Alive Guest Artist and Faculty Collaboration Concert Series & Woodlands Chamber Series, directed by Solen Dikener, Dale Capehart and Molly Watson, will present two performances Wednesday and Thursday, Dec. 4 and 5.
The concert, titled “Alto Clef,” will feature Bernard Di Gregorio, violist with the Montclaire String Quartet and principal viola player with the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra.
Di Gregorio will be accompanied by Marshall faculty, including Wendell Dobbs on flute, Dikener on cello, and Johan Botes on piano. They will perform at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, at Woodlands Retirement Community and at noon Thursday, Dec. 5, at First Presbyterian Church. The concerts will include music by Rota, Bloch, Roussel, Zanter and C.P.E. Bach.
Both performances will be free and open to the public.