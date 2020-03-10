HUNTINGTON — The Marshall University School of Music will present “Between Wien and Berlin,” featuring faculty members Elizabeth Reed Smith on violin and Henning Vauth on piano.

The concert will be performed on three occasions as part of the MUsic Alive concert series: 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, at Woodlands Retirement Community; noon Thursday, March 12, at First Presbyterian Church; and 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at Smith Recital Hall on the Marshall University campus.

They will perform duo works by Ludwig van Beethoven, Franz Schubert and Emilie Mayer.

All performances are free and open to public, with sponsorship from the Marshall University School of Music, First Presbyterian Church and the Woodlands Retirement Community.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.