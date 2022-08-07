The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Josie Carter, Isla Garrett, Mitchell Garrett, Abby Windisch and Lydia Windisch recently performed at the Music and Art Academy summer camp.

 Submitted photo

HUNTINGTON — The Music and Art Academy, 2986 5th Ave., Huntington, celebrated its seventh year of summer camp with the production “I’m Proud To Be An American” from July 6-8.

Performance and staging theater director was Allison Himes, and music director was Bethany Himes.

