HUNTINGTON — The Music and Art Academy, 2986 5th Ave., Huntington, celebrated its seventh year of summer camp with the production “I’m Proud To Be An American” from July 6-8.
Performance and staging theater director was Allison Himes, and music director was Bethany Himes.
Students performing were Josie Carter, Isla Garrett, Mitchell Garrett, Abby Windisch and Lydia Windisch.
Early Childhood Enrichment fall classes are offered Oct. 3 through Nov. 11 for music and art. The classes focus on activities that foster progress in development of listening skills, improved speech, additional vocabulary, following instructions, building self-confidence, self-esteem and making new friends.
A musical theater class for “It’s The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” is offered Oct. 4, with a performance Nov. 22. The class is for students 5-12 years old.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.