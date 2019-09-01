HUNTINGTON — The Music and Art Academy, Early Childhood Education, is preparing to open for the fall session, Sept. 23 to Nov. 15, with classes that are designed to enhance creativity, imagination, self-confidence, self-esteem, and social, cognitive, listening and motor skills.
"Our Special Time" and "Enrichment Classes" with music and art provide an atmosphere that encourages a love for music, instruments, singing, movement and visual arts with a purpose to achieve age-appropriate objectives or learning targets for early childhood and beyond.
Visit http://musicandartwv.com for more information on upcoming classes. Availability is first come, first served and based on minimum and maximum class size.
To register or for more information, call 304-633-4305 or email music.artacademy@yahoo.com. Other classes for guitar, ukulele and vocal lessons for older students and adults may be available on request.