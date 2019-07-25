HUNTINGTON - For 10 years, the Huntington Music and Arts Festival has showcased the Jewel City's creative gems, and this year's weeklong gauntlet of local cultural experiences is stacking up to be an epic endcap to the festival's first decade of existence.
The lineup for the main event, released Wednesday, consists of 25 musical artists, 12 of which will perform acoustic sets, and includes seasoned HMAF veterans, first-timers and everyone in between. The concert will take place Saturday, Aug. 31, at the Ritter Park Amphitheater.
Headlining this year's event is fest veteran Ona, who just rocked the V Club during a sweaty set in the midst of the recent heat wave Saturday night. The band's latest album is "Full Moon, Heavy Light," released May 10 on Hickman Holler Records. After this hometown show, the band will continue its cross-country touring schedule.
The lineup also features Morgantown's indie rockers Hello June. The band, another HMAF vet, released its self-titled album in September 2018 and has been featured on NPR and in national publications.
Huntington-raised Broadway star Michael Cerveris will take the HMAF stage with Loose Cattle Band, a country joint formed with Kimberly Kaye to bring Cerveris back to his Appalachian roots.
The rest of the lineup is Wayne Graham, The Parachute Brigade, Scroungehound, Friendly Fire, Josh Nolan, Sean Whiting & the Handsome Bastards, Matt Mullins and the Bringdowns, Jake Dunn and the Blackbirds, Shenanagram and Black Keys of the Mountain.
Senora May, Shelem, Jeremy Short, Kelsie Cannon, Hannah Spurlock (of The Dividends fame), Eric Bolander, Maria Carrelli, Andrew Hibbard, Reverend Hylton and Ally Fletcher will perform acoustic sets.
Don't forget the after-party, which will take place at the V Club immediately after Ona leaves the stage at the amphitheater. This late-night gig will feature Lexington's garage rock trio Johnny Conqueroo, Huntington's oldies-adjacent Of The Dell and Morgantown's psychedelic West Virginia history buffs Golden Horseshoe.
The festival also announced on Tuesday two pre-party events coming up in early August. The first, which will take place from 8 p.m. to midnight Aug. 1 at the V Club, is a listening party for Tyler Childers' upcoming album, "Country Squire." This event will be the first time the album is played for the public. A performance by Bit Brigade will follow after the album is played. Tickets are $10 to get in, $25 for a ticket and a CD and $35 for a ticket and a vinyl pressing.
Another pre-party will take place Friday, Aug. 9, at Jewel City Barbershop, featuring a secret headliner preceded by performances from Sean Whiting, Hannah Spurlock and Zach McGlone. The show begins at 6 p.m., and tickets are $12.
The week leading up to the festival features nine events, beginning Monday, Aug. 26, with the screening of the 72-Hour Film Challenge entries. Registration for the competition is open, and filmmakers can register at tinyurl.com/hmaf72hour2019.
The concert at Heritage Station on Thursday, Aug. 29, will feature John R. Miller and the Engine Lights. The Roller Boogie at Roll-A-Rama, which will follow the Heritage Station event and groove into the late night, will feature the dance party known as Grown Ass Folks. Friday, Aug. 30's Downtown Get Down will feature heavy tunes from Feverwar when the crawl stops at the Marigold.
Additional artists for the events throughout the week will be released on HMAF's social media accounts.
Tickets for the main festival and both pre-parties are available at www.hmafestival.com. Admission for the main concert on Saturday, Aug. 31, are $15 pre-sale and $20 at the gate. Admission to all other events the week of Aug. 26 is free.
